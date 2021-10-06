Peppermill Casino Worker Stabbed in Reno, Suspect Nabbed

Posted on: October 6, 2021, 12:30h.

Last updated on: October 6, 2021, 02:16h.

An employee at Reno, Nev.’s Peppermill Resort Spa Casino is expected to recover from stab wounds suffered earlier this week, according to local police.

Reno, Nev.’s Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, pictured above. A casino worker was stabbed there earlier this week. (Image: Visit Reno Tahoe)

The victim got head cuts Monday night during the violent incident at the venue. The suspect was apprehended at the crime scene. Neither he nor the victim were identified by local police.

The worker was stabbed at about 9 pm on Monday, KRNV, a local TV station, reported. The injuries were not life- threating, the report adds. It was unclear what led to the violence.

Earlier Murder Tied to Reno Casino

In June, it was revealed that two men could be sentenced to life in prison after they were convicted on murder charges. It stems from a fatal attempted robbery of a man that they met at a Reno, Nev. casino.

Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, 24, and Justin Tyron Jackson, 55, both of Chiloquin, Ore. were found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to KOLO, a local TV station.

The verdict was announced following a three-week jury trial at Nevada’s Washoe District Court. Both men entered not guilty pleas.

The victim was Christopher Dressler, 37, of Sparks. The defendants met the victim at Reno’s Club Cal Neva Casino on Oct. 11, 2019.

Later, the duo and Dressler walked to California Avenue, where they allegedly attempted to rob him in a vacant lot. Hutchinson then allegedly shot Dressler in the chest.

Dressler was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The two men were arrested a short time later.

Other Men Stabbed at Casino Garage

In an unrelated incident in Northern Nevada, two men suffered critical injuries in February after getting stabbed several times. The incident happened in a parking garage at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks. Police labeled it as an attempted murder.

Sitani Malufu and Angel Reygadas were taken to a local hospital following the incident. Several suspects were taking part in a fight when the stabbings occurred.

Police continue to search for suspects in the case. It was unknown if the suspects and victims knew each other before the stabbings.

The casino is about four miles east of Reno. Several casinos are located in the region.

Also, Las Vegas-based Olympia Gaming this year has broken ground on Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, just east of downtown Reno.

Upon completion, Legends Bay will be the first casino built from the ground up in the Reno-Sparks area in 26 years, KRNV reported. The casino is expected to open next year.

The Reno-Sparks metropolitan area is near the California border and Sierra Nevada mountains. It is about 450 miles north of Las Vegas.