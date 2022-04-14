Venetian Stabbing Suspect to Appear in Court After Man Failed to Pay for Sex

A woman accused of attempted murder is scheduled to appear in court today after she allegedly three times knifed a man who would not pay her for sex. The incident took place last week at a room in the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, pictured above. The casino resort was the site of a stabbing after a man refused to pay a woman for sex, and she knifed him, police said. (Image: TripAdvisor)

Valerie Villaneueva, 23, allegedly stabbed the man at the Venetian hotel at about 3:30 am Friday. After she was apprehended, she was charged with attempted murder, battery, and robbery.

Later today, a judge will decide whether to set bail in the case. If convicted on the charges, Villaneueva could face many years in prison.

Las Vegas Judge Joseph Sciscento ordered her to be held without bail. She remained in custody early today at the Clark County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Hid Money in Bra

Early last Friday, Villaneueva was located by Venetian security guards in a hotel stairway shortly after the assault. The victim’s blood was over her body, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. Hidden in her bra was over $300, the report adds.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He told Metro officers that he initially met Villaneueva by the casino’s slot machines the night of the stabbing.

Villaneueva asked him if he wanted any company,” Metro police reported. “They agreed to go up to his room … together. Once inside the room they had consensual sex.”

However, when the man didn’t tip Villaneueva, she began to search his pants pockets for more money. This created a struggle between the two. Villaneueva then allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed him.

Officers later searched her. About $345 was in Villaneueva’s bra, KLAS said.

Prior Crimes

Last year, Las Vegas police arrested women for drugging different men at casinos and stealing their expensive watches. In one instance, the victim’s $40,000 Rolex watch was stolen after he and a woman went up to a hotel room.

In two other incidences, a $37,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and a $45,000 Rolex Daytona watch were stolen.