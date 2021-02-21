Double Stabbing at Nevada’s Nugget Casino Leads to Critical Injuries, Police Reveal

Posted on: February 21, 2021, 08:16h.

Last updated on: February 22, 2021, 09:21h.

Two men were hospitalized in critical condition Sunday after getting stabbed several times in a parking garage at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nev., according to local police.

Sparks, Nev. police cruiser shown here. Sparks police are investigating a double stabbing at a Nugget Casino Resort parking garage. Two victims were in critical condition on Sunday. (Image: KRNV)

Sitani Malufu and Angel Reygadas were transported for emergency treatment to Renown Medical Center following the early morning garage struggle, police said. Several suspects took part in the fight when the stabbings occurred, police added.

Sparks police were notified about the incident at 2:14 am Sunday. Police labeled it as attempted murder.

“It is unknown at this time if the suspects and victims knew each other,” according to a police statement.

It also was unclear if police know the identity of the suspects. Police likely searched the crime scene for physical evidence and possible witnesses.

The casino is about four miles east of Reno. Several gaming properties are located in Sparks.

Sparks police officers ask that anyone who may have witnessed the stabbings or who has other information about the incident to contact the detective bureau at 775-353-2225, or, to remain anonymous call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the attempted murder.

In an unrelated incident in 2011, Hells Angels boss Jeffrey Pettigrew was murdered on the gaming floor of the Nugget Casino in Sparks. Ernesto Gonzalez later was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.

Parking Garages at Risk for Violence

Last year, Casino.org reported that casino parking lots and garages across the US often were the sites of violent crime.

For instance, two bandits attacked an elderly man on Christmas Day in a Las Vegas gaming property parking garage before stealing his wallet. The victim of the assault at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall was believed to be in his 90s, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The two robbers were described as being in their 20s. They were last seen running away from the garage, located off Boulder Highway.

Also, in October, Palm Springs, Calif. police officers shot two robbery suspects as they tried to speed away from a parking garage at Agua Caliente Casino. One had just allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint.

That incident followed a September shooting at a parking garage at the same gaming property. The earlier violent attack at the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians’-owned casino was investigated as an attempted homicide.

Also, in August a fatal shooting took place at an Emerald Queen Casino garage in Tacoma, Wash. In July, another fatal shooting occurred at Winner’s Way parking garage in Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Casino Garages Often Isolated

“It is not surprising these crimes take place in parking garages,” Brad Bonnell, a principal of the Hotel Security Group, told Casino.org in September. Given their “isolation” they provide criminals “anonymity,” he explained.