Reno Robbery, Fatal Shooting May Mean Life in Prison for Convicted Bandits

Posted on: June 7, 2021, 04:38h.

Last updated on: June 7, 2021, 04:38h.

Two men could be sentenced to life in prison after they were convicted last week on murder charges. It stems from a fatal attempted robbery of a man who they met at a Reno, Nev. casino.

Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, left, and Justin Tyron Jackson shown here. The two men were both found guilty on a murder charge in connection with a robbery attempt of a man they met at a Nevada casino. (Image: Washoe County Detention Facility)

Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, 24, and Justin Tyron Jackson, 55, both of Chiloquin, Ore. were found guilty late last week of first-degree murder and attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to KOLO, a local TV station.

The duo are scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17. They may never be given the chance to get parole. Both were being held this week without bail at the Washoe County Detention Facility.

The verdict was announced following a three-week jury trial at Nevada’s Washoe District Court. Both men had entered not guilty pleas.

The victim was Christopher Dressler, 37, of Sparks. The defendants met the victim at Reno’s Club Cal Neva Casino on Oct. 11, 2019.

Later, the duo and Dressler walked to California Avenue where they allegedly attempted to rob him in a vacant lot. Hutchinson then allegedly shot Dressler in the chest.

Dressler was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The two men were arrested a short time later.

Earlier the same day, the same two men allegedly threatened people with weapons on two occasions. The victims in the earlier crimes were not related to the murder victim, KOLO said.

Men Stabbed at Casino Garage

In another recent incident in Northern Nevada, two men suffered critical injuries in February after getting stabbed several times in a parking garage at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks. Police labeled it as an attempted murder.

Sitani Malufu and Angel Reygadas were taken to a local hospital following the incident. Several suspects were taking part in a fight when the stabbings occurred.

Police continue to search for suspects in the case. It was unknown if the suspects and victims knew each other before the stabbings.

The Sparks Police Department asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any other information to contact the department’s detectives at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

The casino is about four miles east of Reno. Several casinos are located in the region.

New Casino Under Construction in Sparks

Las Vegas-based Olympia Gaming has broken ground on Legends Bay Casino in Sparks.

Upon completion, Legends Bay will be the first casino built from the ground up in the Reno-Sparks area in 26 years, according to KRNV, a local TV station. The casino is expected to open next year.

The gaming property will be constructed at The Outlets at Legends shopping center. It is about six miles north of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.