Oregon Casino Shootout Leads To Wounded Robbery Suspect, Bystander

Posted on: August 17, 2022, 09:00h.

Last updated on: August 18, 2022, 03:33h.

A gunman who tried to rob Oregon’s Wildhorse Casino and Resort on Wednesday was later shot in an exchange of gunfire with tribal police. A bystander was also wounded.

Wildhorse Casino and Resort, pictured above. The Oregon casino was the site of an attempted robbery. The bandit got into an exchange of gunfire with police. He and a bystander were shot. (Image: Big Country News)

Officers confronted the bandit as he fled from the casino at about 1:45 pm.

The gunman and the bystander were rushed by ambulance to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Ore., for treatment. No immediate word on their conditions. No one else was injured, authorities said. The complex was secure shortly after the incident.

The gunman was then taken under police custody. His name was not released immediately by authorities.

Tribal Police Respond

Some 20 officers and federal agents responded to the 112,000-square-foot gaming venue. Tribal police, the FBI, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department, the Umatilla County Fire Department and the Pendleton Police Department were each at the gaming property.

We are grateful no one else was physically injured with all that took place,” casino CEO Gary George said in a statement. “Security personnel and Tribal Police were quick to act and the situation was controlled in a swift manner.”

The casino remained open later on Wednesday. The food court was closed temporarily. But After the shooting, authorities asked the public to stay away from the complex for the immediate period so police could investigate the crimes.

The casino is located in Pendleton, Ore., some 209 miles east of Portland. It is operated by the Umatilla Confederated Tribes.

Four Dead in Prior Incident

In June 2021, Oen Evan Nicholson, the suspect in four Oregon homicides, including three at a casino RV park, turned himself in to police. He was in Wisconsin where a friend of the suspect was forced to drive him, police said.

He allegedly ran over an elderly Florida couple at The Mill Casino RV lot, located in North Bend, Ore. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30 at the time, allegedly killed his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, 83, in the same lot. He was found dead in a trailer at the lot.

The man who was struck by the truck died at the crime scene. He was identified as Anthony Oyster, 74.

Linda Oyster, 73, was also struck by the truck. She was transported to a hospital in Springfield. She was initially listed in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Following the hit and run, Oen Nicholson drove to the Herbal Choice Marijuana Dispensary in North Bend. He allegedly fatally shot a woman in the dispensary. She was identified as Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, of Coos Bay.

He was charged with first-degree murder, failure to perform duties of a driver, and recklessly endangering another person. As of February, he was trying to represent himself in court. It appears the charges are still pending in Oregon court.