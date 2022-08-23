Sacramento’s Capitol Casino Scene of Deadly Shooting, Suspect Tried to Rob Cardroom

Posted on: August 22, 2022, 07:47h.

Last updated on: August 22, 2022, 07:56h.

A man who confronted an armed robber at Sacramento, Calif.’s Capitol Casino early Monday was shot dead by the gunman. The suspect was attempting to rob the cardroom prior to the shooting, initial news reports said.

Police respond to Sacramento, Calif.’s Capitol Casino Monday. A man was shot and killed outside the cardroom after he confronted a suspected attempted robber. (Image: KOVR)

After wounding the victim, the suspect continued to discharge his firearm. At about 6 am, Sacramento police officers arrived at the scene on 16th Street. Police soon apprehended the suspect and also seized a gun.

Officers gave medical aid to the wounded man. But EMTs from the Sacramento Fire Department declared him dead a short time later.

It was not immediately known if the dead man was a security guard for the casino or a bystander, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Ryan Woo told the Sacramento Bee newspaper.

Sacramento police added the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident. There are no other suspects.

Police did not release the name of the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital after he told police he was short of breath. After treatment, the suspect is to be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office eventually will identity the homicide victim. The man’s family first needs to be notified of his passing.

The parking lot at the casino was blocked by local police on Monday, KCRA, a local TV station, reported. Officers were continuing to investigate the crime site.

Prior Deadly Shootings

The Capitol Casino has seen other fatal shootings in the past several years, the Bee reported.

In July 2021, Renee Walker, 33, was fatally wounded outside of the cardroom. Arviel Robertson, 36, was apprehended for the shooting.

Also, in November 2016, Nicholas Broadway, 36, was fatally shot outside the cardroom. He was a bystander when a man fired shots at a Sacramento police officer and security guards.

Luis Alfonso Castillo, now 35, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the death. He was convicted in 2020 of second-degree murder, the Bee said.

Armored Car Heist in Gardena

Earlier this month, elsewhere in California, an armored truck guard was shot and injured during a brazen holdup outside Larry Flynt’s Hustler Casino in Gardena, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles.

He initially was in critical condition at a local hospital, but is expected to survive, local TV stations reported. A second guard had less serious injuries.

The guards were attacked by a barrage of gunfire when exiting the truck, Gardena police Lt. Christopher Cuff said, calling it an “ambush.” At least two robbers grabbed an unknown amount of money and fled the area, police initially said.

One witness estimated as many as 12 shots were fired. Another witness in the casino, Alvin Spencer, told KTLA, a local TV station, he fled for his life.

“That’s all I was doing, running, because they let off shots, so I had to get the hell out of there. That’s what I did,” Spencer said.

The heist was carried out by as many as three suspects, KABC, another local TV station, further said in initial reports. It is believed the guards exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

There were no shots fired inside the casino. But KTLA reported casino patrons and workers were evacuated. Police and firefighters established a perimeter around the Hustler Casino crime scene too.

It appears the suspects in the heist are still at large.