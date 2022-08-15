Oregon Lottery Winning Ticket Chewed Up By Pets, Doggone It, State Still Pays

Two dogs, one named Apple and the other named Jack, both Alaskan Klee Kais, recently tried to eat a winning Oregon Lottery ticket. They did a pretty good job at mangling the tasty treat.

Two dogs, Apple at right, and Jack, pictured above, at far right. The canines chewed up an Oregon Lottery ticket into many pieces, lower left. The dogs’ owners wrote an explanatory note to lottery officials, top left. (Image: Oregon Lottery)

But despite it being in many pieces, the dogs’ owners mailed in to the lottery office what remained. State officials reviewed the evidence and began piecing it together.

They saw it was for the Pharaoh’s Gold Crossword game. It was a $3 ticket. They confirmed it was a winner. They sent out an $8 payout to the winners, officials revealed last week.

The winners, Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem, Ore., also included in their envelope a note that explained their story. In addition, they added a “picture of the vandals for proof.” The Lamets also wanted to show to lottery staff that the dogs “are cute,” the note gushed.

Tickets Are Tasty Treats

But sometimes, the two dogs can get into unplanned trouble. “Unfortunately, they decided that they enjoy the taste of your lottery tickets,” the note confessed.

The incident began one night when the Lamets inadvertently left the ticket within reach of the dogs. The owners went to sleep. But not the dogs. The next morning the Lamets found the ticket in many pieces.

We left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious,” Rachael Lamet said in a statement released by lottery officials. “It was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked.”

Nathan Lamet found the whole thing funny. He thought the lottery staff may have found it hilarious, too.

Despite them turning the ticket into a late-night snack, the Lamets “dearly love” the dogs, the note said.

Apple is a white 11-month-old. Jack is a black and white two-year-old. One cannot blame the pooches too much.

At 11 months, some dogs still like to do what is called adolescent chewing, and it can last until a dog reaches two years, the Daily Puppy, an online site, explained.

Apple, Jack Need Chew Toys

Meanwhile, no word yet how the Lamets will spend the $8.

But Rachael Lamet does acknowledge their two dogs do need more chew toys.

They go through a lot,” she said about the canine duo. “We love them, but they are crazy sometimes.”

The recent lottery win was the first time in Oregon someone sent in a ticket that had been chewed up by a dog. Oregon lottery officials said previously submitted tickets had been damaged through other means.

One went through the laundry. Another got all muddy after falling in the mud. And one was even run over by a motor vehicle.

In a statement about the Lamet’s ticket, lottery officials are now urging ticket purchasers to keep their tickets out of the reach of dogs and other pets.