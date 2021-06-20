Oregon Man Allegedly Kills Father in Mill Casino RV Lot, Two Others Dead

Posted on: June 20, 2021, 04:36h.

Last updated on: June 20, 2021, 04:55h.

Oregon police continue to search for the man who allegedly ran over an elderly Florida couple at The Mill Casino RV lot located in North Bend leaving one victim dead and another critically injured. The suspect also killed his own father in the same lot on Friday, authorities revealed.

Oen Evan Nicholson seen here. Oregon authorities are searching for him in connection with the deaths of three people and the injuring of a fourth. One of those killed was his own father. Three of the casualties took place at The Mill Casino RV lot. (Image: Coos County District Attorney’s Office)

Late Saturday, authorities identified the suspect as Oen Evan Nicholson, 30. He allegedly killed Charles Simms Nicholson, 83, who was found dead in a trailer at the lot.

Authorities did not release details on the death of the elder Nicholson. But they said in a Facebook post this weekend that Oen Nicholson is believed to be the son of Charles Nicholson.

In addition, the man who was struck by the truck died at the crime scene. He was identified as Anthony Oyster, 74.

Linda Oyster, 73, was also struck by the truck. She was transported to a hospital in Springfield. She was listed in critical condition on Sunday.

Following the hit and run, Oen Nicholson drove to the Herbal Choice Marijuana Dispensary, also in North Bend. He allegedly fatally shot a manager in the dispensary. She was identified as Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, of Coos Bay.

Victim Fighting For Her Life

On Friday, Coos County, Oregon District Attorney R. Paul Frasier revealed in a press conference that Linda Oyster was in critical condition.

She’s in pretty bad shape,” Frasier told reporters about the victim. He said she was “seriously injured.”

Later on Friday, authorities found the Dodge pickup truck used by Oen Nicholson to injure the couple. It apparently belonged to his father.

The truck was located in Lane County on Highway 126. It had crashed and was set on fire.

Oen Nicholson exited the truck and was last seen fleeing into the woods. He had a firearm at the time.

The region has many wooded areas. North Bend is 218 miles southwest of Portland. It is on Coos Bay.

Authorities were initially focusing their search for the suspect near Highway 126 west of Eugene, KDRV, a local TV station, reported.

Suspect Armed and Dangerous

“We have to believe that he’s armed and dangerous,” Frasier said about Oen Nicholson. “Until he’s actually located, we need to be concerned about him.”

Anybody who sees this individual should not approach him and stay clean the heck away from him. And immediately call 911.”

After the dispensary shooting, Oen Nicholson went to a sporting goods store and purchased additional ammunition, according to OregonLive, a regional news site.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the North Bend Police Department at (541) 756-3161.

Oen Nicholson is about six-feet, two-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has short or buzz-cut type hair, and was wearing a light-colored t-shirt and blue jeans, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s office.