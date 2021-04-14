Nugget Casino Hotel Guest Goes Into ‘Crisis,’ Sparks Police Negotiate for His Surrender

Posted on: April 14, 2021, 04:13h.

Last updated on: April 14, 2021, 10:30h.

A Nugget Casino Resort guest allegedly barricaded himself in a hotel room and set off fire sprinklers late Monday at the Sparks, Nev. property. Eventually, Sparks cops coaxed Anthony Bryan, 25, to give himself up, ending the standoff.

Anthony Bryan, 25, shown here in a mug shot. He allegedly barricaded himself in a room at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nev. (Image: Washoe County Jail)

Initially, Bryan was in a “crisis” in the fourth-floor room when Sparks police officers arrived, according to a department statement.

He had activated the sprinklers when hotel security guards previously tried to make contact with him, police said.

Sparks police chose to negotiate with Bryan rather than take a more aggressive approach. They did not say how long the dialogue took place between Bryan and the officers.

But eventually, he surrendered. He was taken into custody without further incidents.

Police did not say if Bryan had a weapon in the room. Nor did police indicate if someone else was with him.

When first contacted by hotel security, he apparently was uncooperative.

Hotel Room Damaged By Water

The room had “extensive” water damage because of Bryan falsely activating the fire sprinklers, according to police and firefighters. It appears the cost of the damage was over $5,000, according to local jail records.

Following the incident, Bryan was taken to a local medical facility for evaluation, police said. Details on the exam were not released by police.

Later, Bryan was booked at the Washoe County Jail for destruction of property and false activation of a fire alarm, police said. He remained in custody on Wednesday. Bail was set at $3,000.

The hotel has 1,380 rooms and suites, according to the property’s website. Rooms were renovated in a “total makeover” a couple years ago.

The total price tag for renovations at the hotel and casino was about $25 million. The property is owned by Marnell Gaming.

Prior Crimes at Nugget Casino

In an unrelated incident, in February two men were taken to a local hospital in critical condition after both got stabbed several times in a parking garage at the Nugget Casino.

Updated details on the victims’ conditions were not immediately available. Police labeled the violent incident as an attempted murder. It appears no arrests were made.

In 2011, a shootout at Nugget Casino left a Hells Angels member dead. Vagos Motorcycle Club member Ernesto Gonzalez initially was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Hells Angel boss Jeffrey Pettigrew on the gaming floor of the Nugget Casino. The conviction was later overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court.

He was also charged with racketeering. But Gonzalez was acquitted on that charge in 2020.