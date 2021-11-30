New Jersey Woman Takes Home US Record $3.5M iGaming Slot Jackpot at Borgata Site

Posted on: November 30, 2021, 04:55h.

Last updated on: November 30, 2021, 04:55h.

The holiday weekend was an especially good one for a New Jersey woman, who picked up her $3.5 million check from the Borgata Online Casino after snagging the biggest-ever US iGaming jackpot.

Dori B., center, stands behind the ceremonial $3.5 million check she received Sunday from BetMGM officials. The New Jersey woman won the US record online slot jackpot playing a $10 slot on BetMGM’s Borgata Online Casino. (Image: AC Photo/Gregg Kohl)

Dori B. took home the check after recently playing the MGM Grand Millions online slot. The game is only available on BetMGM iGaming platforms, such as Borgata’s app in New Jersey.

“We’re thrilled to offer our players life-changing prizes of this size through our exclusive jackpot network and cannot wait to continue setting records throughout the US,” said Matthew Sunderland, BetMGM’s vice president of gaming in a statement.

In that statement released Monday by BetMGM, the lucky winner – whose last name was not revealed – said she decided to play the game after seeing where the grand prize stood, adding she “just knew it had to hit soon.”

And, boy, did it.

“I thought ‘someone is going to hit it, maybe it could be me,’” Dori said in the release. “On the night I won, all it took was a $10 spin. One second later, I became a millionaire – thanks to BetMGM – and my life has changed forever.”

BetMGM previously held the record for an online jackpot with a $3.2 million prize awarded last year.

Vacations and Volunteering Planned

Dori said she already has a plan for how she’ll spend her new-found fortune.

“I’m a program manager so I see things in phases,” she explained. “My next phase – filled with family vacations and volunteer work – starts now. My dream of becoming a mega jackpot winner has come true!”

The world record for an online slot jackpot is an astounding €17.8 million by a Finnish man in 2013. That jackpot was the equivalent of $23.6 million at the time.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is one of the top four online gaming companies in the US, competing head-to-head with FanDuel and DraftKings for the top spot in the country and seeing Caesars emerge in key markets after it’s launched an aggressive campaign to promote its rebranded gaming app.

Besides Borgata, BetMGM also offers iGaming under its own brand and Party Casino. According to its release, BetMGM is the largest online gaming operator. In the four states where it offers online casino gaming – Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia – it says it has an estimated 32 percent of the gross gaming revenue.

In New Jersey alone, BetMGM’s online casino brands have generated $341.3 million in revenue for the year through October. That’s more than double what they won through the first 10 months of 2020, vaulting from third place behind the Golden Nugget and Resorts Casino last year to first in the state this year.

BetMGM also offers sports betting as part of its online gaming portfolio in those four states plus Arizona, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wyoming.

BetMGM is the online gaming platform of MGM Resorts International and a joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain.