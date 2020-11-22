Pennsylvania Woman Out of Work Due to COVID-19 Wins $443,000 Online Slot Jackpot

Posted on: November 21, 2020, 04:13h.

Last updated on: November 21, 2020, 04:16h.

Just in time for the holidays, a 40-year-old Pennsylvania mother of three unemployed for seven months became the latest big winner on BetRivers online casino.

A Pennsylvania woman out of work since April won a $443,000 jackpot while playing a BetRivers.com online slot machine. (Image: Tero Vesalainen/iStock.com)

The Allentown woman was playing the Divine Fortune slot machine on her mobile phone when her $3 bet hit the jackpot worth more than $443,000.

According to a release from Rush Street Interactive, which operates BetRivers iGaming, Lynn was watching late-night television when she won. Rush Street did not list the woman’s last name.

Her husband apparently didn’t believe her and needed to see proof.

He was screaming louder than I was,” said Lynn. “We were both in shock. This is just insane and the money couldn’t come at a better time.”

Lynn was a restaurant worker who lost her job in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release, she plans to pay off her mortgage and other debts.

“It’s going to be a great Christmas,” she added.

Lynn is the 16th Divine Fortune big winner in Pennsylvania since Rush Street launched the game in the summer of 2019. The biggest award was a $533,000 jackpot in May.

“With the holidays approaching and quarantine still in effect, it is satisfying to see our players win life-changing jackpots,” Rush Street Interactive COO Mattias Stetz said in the release.

Play Responsibly

While it’s great news to see people win life-changing jackpots, gaming can change lives in ways that aren’t positive.

Gaming, first and foremost, should be seen as a form of entertainment. Anytime you play, set limits on how much you want to wager and how long you want to play. Bettors also should avoid going into debt or wagering with money budgeted for bills, groceries, or other necessities.

For information on how to deal with the issue, call or text the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Counselors are also available online.

Pennsylvania Winning Millions from Online Gaming

Players like Lynn aren’t the only ones winning. Mobile casino gaming has exploded in Pennsylvania since COVID-19 forced the state to shut down its brick-and-mortar casinos. Traffic has remained consistent even as the casinos reopened. The statewide handle for mobile slots has exceeded $1 billion for six straight months.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported the state’s 10 iGaming apps reported a total handle of $1.11 billion, the highest ever. The apps paid out more than 95 percent to players. Out of the $40.3 million in gross revenue, the state received $13.7 million in taxes.

Online table games enjoyed their best month in October, too. Those games topped $1 billion in handle for the first time. Casino revenues from both banking tables, like blackjack and roulette, and poker games totaled $19.4 million, with the state collecting more than $2.7 million in taxes.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year in July, Pennsylvanians have bet more than $4.3 billion on online slots. More than $3.5 billion has been wagered on mobile table games. The state has garnered $63.7 million in tax revenue.