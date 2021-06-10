Live From Las Vegas: It’s America’s Got Talent at The Luxor

America’s Got Talent (AGT) Las Vegas Live will begin a residency at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on Nov. 4. It will feature acts from the long-running AGT TV brand.

America’s Got Talent (AGT) Executive Producer Simon Cowell. AGT will put on an America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live residency at the Luxor starting in November. (Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The show will run two times per night, five nights a week, at the Luxor Theater. Each performance is 75 minutes.

They will include acrobats, comedians, dancers, magicians, singers, and other entertainers. It will feature new performers, as well as limited-engagement special acts.

The show will run Wednesday through Sunday at 7 pm and 9:30 pm performances. Tickets start at $49. A package is also available starting at $159, which includes a ticket, backstage tour, and a meet-and-greet with select cast members.

Casinos Provide Non-Gaming Entertainment

When asked about the new show at the MGM Resorts International property, the Rev. Richard McGowan, a finance professor at Boston College who closely follows the casino sector, said he is not surprised by the AGT spinoff appearing in Las Vegas.

Once again, this shows that the casino business is certainly not exclusively about gambling,” McGowan told Casino.org. “But it also needs to entertain its customers. This show is one that the typical customer knows well, and enjoys.”

He adds the show “fits well into the type of entertainment that MGM would like to display.

“A 75-minute show allows the customer to gamble afterwards and enjoy the rest of the night,” McGowan added.

AGT Alumni Perform in Vegas

Among the past AGT successful contestants who went on to appear in Las Vegas is Terry Fator. He does impressions, sings, and is a ventriloquist. In 2008, Fator agreed to a five-year deal at The Mirage for a record-setting $100 million.

In 2013, the contract was renewed for multiple years. Fator is now performing at New York-New York Hotel & Casino in a show called “Who’s the Dummy Now?”

Also, Shin Lim, a magician who appeared on AGT, later performed at Paris Las Vegas and had a residency at the Terry Fator Theater at The Mirage.

Another magician, Mat Franco, won AGT and later appeared at the LINQ in Las Vegas. Singer Michael Grimm won AGT and then appeared in a show at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Piff the Magic Dragon, a comic magician, also appeared on AGT. It was followed by a show at The Flamingo.

The iconic Simon Cowell, executive producer and creator of the “Got Talent” brand, said in a statement that “ever since we launched America’s Got Talent, it’s always been my dream to have America’s Got Talent Live in Las Vegas.

“I am beyond thrilled that this is now going to happen. And extremely proud to be working with MGM and to have the Luxor Hotel as our home.”

Cowell’s Syco Entertainment owns such global TV brands as “Got Talent” and “The X Factor.” AGT and The X Factor are broadcast in more than 180 countries.