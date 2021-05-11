Bruno Mars, Usher Among Performers Whose Las Vegas Show Tickets Are In Demand

Bruno Mars, Usher, and John Legend are among the high-profile entertainers scheduled to appear in Las Vegas starting in the summer. The promised performances come after over a year of close to no headliner shows in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bruno Mars performs at the 2021 Grammy Awards. He has six performances planned for July at Park Theater at the Park MGM in Las Vegas. (Image: CBS)

“There is pent-up audience demand and concert goers are looking to move [beyond] just the virtual experience,” James Sammataro, a Miami-based entertainment lawyer at Pryor Cashman, told Casino.org, when asked about the entertainment climate.

Recently, six additional dates were added to Usher’s scheduled residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting on July 16.

He will appear in 14 shows during July and August. More Las Vegas shows are scheduled for later this year.

Usher’s return potentially [is] serving as the bellwether,” Sammataro said about the return of headliners to Las Vegas. Highest price tickets include a two-seat package for $2,956 each for the July 16 Usher performance.

Bruno Mars has six performances planned for July at Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Available tickets for the July 3 show start at $361. They are selling for as high as close to $4,000 each for a two-ticket package.

John Legend is scheduled to perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Sept. 18. Available single tickets range from $106 to $1,355, according to an online site. VIP greet and meet packages are more expensive.

Also, three of Cirque du Soleil’s-associated shows are returning to Las Vegas. Mystere will return to Treasure Island on June 28, and O at the Bellagio on July 1. Blue Man Group shows will return to the Luxor on June 24.

Other Cirque du Soleil shows could resume in Las Vegas later this summer.

In addition, Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform at Las Vegas’ new Allegiant Stadium on July 10. It has a 65,000-seat capacity.

After over a year of quarantine, people seem eager to venture out into the world again,” Kamal Moo, a Los Angeles-based entertainment attorney told Casino.org. “It’s not necessarily a question of if, but when, things will go back to normal. And, once they do, I believe people will be attending concerts left and right.”

Artists Eager For Live Shows

Moo and James Sammataro agree: performers once again want to take the stage.

“The vast majority of musicians love to perform for live audiences. For many of them, it’s one of the main reasons they got into music,” Moo said.

“Entertainers are itchy to return. Sitting on the sidelines has been financially and creatively crippling,” Sammataro adds.

“The financial loss is without parallel in the modern music business. It has shaken the foundations of the business….”

Still, the actual timing of when high-profile shows will return to Las Vegas is relatively hard to predict given the nature of the pandemic, Sammataro said. “Barring some unforeseen setback, mid-summer seems realistic” as the kickoff date, Sammataro adds.

“There has been little linear progression with COVID cases. There have been too many instances of one-step forward, two-steps back,” Sammataro said, adding that now “there is cautious optimism.”

Sammataro further notes that Las Vegas venues are dependent of out-of-state audiences. That makes the in-state infection rate “somewhat meaningless,” he adds.

When it comes to ticket prices, they will be partially dependent on permitted capacity. “A show at 70 percent capacity will inevitably be priced differently than a performance capped at 50 percent,” Sammataro said.

Recently, Nevada authorities began permitting higher capacity in showrooms and large venues. That led to ticket prices starting to stabilize, Moo said.

“But, the main issue, of course, is whether people will feel comfortable packing into a venue like they did in pre-COVID times,” Moo said.

When asked what top performers may be getting paid for their Las Vegas shows, Moo responded it is “really hard to tell.

“Many times, the guarantee is directly related to the level of production that’s expected. For example, if it’s a large show with lots of dancers and personnel, then the artist will of course want larger guarantees to cover those costs,” Moo said.

Performers’ Health Is Key

Both Moo and Sammataro also agree: keeping entertainers healthy on a performance tour is a top priority.

“I’ve been working with various clients who are planning festivals and other events and, as you can probably imagine, there are strict health policies in place to protect the artists, band, crew, audience, and other personnel,” Moo said. Precautions include social distancing, masks, temperature checks, and hand sanitizing stations.