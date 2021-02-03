Las Vegas Strip Stabbing Leaves One Man Hospitalized, Woman Arrested

Posted on: February 2, 2021, 04:18h.

Last updated on: February 2, 2021, 04:52h.

One man was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed in the neck near a Las Vegas Strip casino late Monday. A woman was taken into custody.

Authorities secure the site of a stabbing near the valet area at Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. The stabbing resulted from a domestic dispute, police said. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The domestic dispute started with an argument at about 11:15 p.m. near the Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip, police said. The shops are at the front of Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on the east side of the Strip.

“An argument ensued that turned physical when the male assaulted the female,” Lt. David Gordon told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Gordon is with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The confrontation briefly ended as the man and woman headed toward the valet area at Bally’s. At that point the woman “appeared to produce an object, presumably a knife, and stabbed the male in the neck,” Gordon said.

After the stabbing, the male walked into the valet area, where he summoned help,” the lieutenant said.

The woman walked away away from the area. She returned and was taken into custody.

The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately released. The man is expected to survive.

Gunshot Victims

The stabbing this week near Bally’s is at least the third violent incident on or near the Strip since the new year began.

In January, once man was shot and hospitalized in a fight that began inside the Venetian Resort on the Strip. The Venetian is on the east side of the resort corridor where the Sands hotel-casino once stood.

After Venetian security officers kicked the men out, they began fighting again outside. During a struggle for a handgun, the weapon went off. The victim was shot in t,he abdomen area. He was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Also in January, police responding to an early morning call at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino discovered a man in the parking lot who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was expected to survive, police said. The Rio is just west of the Strip, behind Caesars Palace.

Crime Wave

Last year, several people were hospitalized in shootings and other violence on or near the Strip.

In response, the combined city-county police department, known locally as Metro, created an anti-crime program that authorities called Operation Persistent Pressure.

Last year, Capt. Dori Koren told county officials out-of-state gangs and visitors were responsible for a good portion of the increased violence.

Operation Persistent Pressure was in place on Friday and Saturday nights from from Sept. 18 to Dec. 20. During the crackdown, Metro arrested 1,229 people and confiscated 64 guns.

Last month, Koren said the crime wave on the Strip “was resolved, to some extent.”

“We made tremendous progress in dealing with the violent crime that you saw in our tourist corridor,” he said.