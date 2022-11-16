Las Vegas Drunk Motorist Loses Arm as Car Crashes, Overturns, Cops Reveal

Posted on: November 16, 2022, 05:22h.

Last updated on: November 16, 2022, 05:30h.

An allegedly intoxicated motorist lost his arm in a crash that took place east of the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend. He was initially listed in critical condition.

Las Vegas police up DUI enforcement, pictured above. A local man had his arm severed in a crash after he was allegedly driving intoxicated on Sahara Avenue. (Image: KTNV)

Identified as George Solis of Las Vegas, he was driving a Subaru on Sahara Avenue early Saturday.

The car went off of the right side of the road, struck multiple utility poles, flipped over, and slid along the major thoroughfare.

The crash led to his arm going through the vehicle’s sunroof and then the Subaru rolled on top of the arm, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

His arm was severed near the elbow, KLAS said. Authorities did not immediately know the driver’s medical condition as of Wednesday. It is unclear if he underwent surgery and if he was still hospitalized.

The accident took place on Sahara Avenue east of 15th Street. It is a couple of miles east of the Las Vegas Strip. The Sahara Las Vegas is several blocks from the accident site.

Solis was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) resulting in substantial bodily harm and failing to maintain a lane, KLAS said.

Initial reports did not indicate if anyone else was injured in the collision. It is unclear if anyone else was in the car with Solis.

He is believed to be in his early 20s.

Admits Drinking

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers were able to speak to Solis after the collision.

Among the questions they asked him is whether he had been drinking. “Oh, yeah,” he responded, the arrest report revealed, KLAS said.

A search of the Subaru turned up red plastic cups and a broken bottle of suspected liquor, KLAS said.

Shortly after the crash, Solis also revealed to responding firefighters and a witness he was drinking before the accident, the report added.

DUI Statistics

In the past five years, nearly 43% of all crashes involved DUI, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety (NOTS.)

That percentage has led to onsite blood draws of suspects at local accident sites. As of October, any motorist suspected of driving under the influence in Las Vegas can have their blood drawn immediately.

Phlebotomists are accompanying LVMPD sergeants daily to collect blood samples at traffic stops and accident sites.

DUI at casino locations is a problem nationwide. For instance, in Massachusetts, as of January, there were tens of thousands of DUIs or instances of impaired driving in Massachusetts since commercial casinos were opened in 2015, according to an analysis presented to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC).