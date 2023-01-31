Las Vegas Strip Driver Rescued From Fiery Car Is Reportedly Charged With DUI

The Las Vegas Boulevard injured motorist who was pulled from an enflamed car after a recent crash is now facing DUI and other counts, local news reports reveal.

A police officer and bystander pull a driver from an enflamed car on the Las Vegas Strip, pictured above. The motorist was charged. (Image: LVMPD)

The driver, identified as Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, was charged after Friday’s notorious motor vehicle accident.

Counts include DUI, failure to properly maintain a travel lane or improper lane change, and owner failing to show proof of insurance, KLAS, a local TV station, reported, citing court documents.

It is unclear what substance led to his alleged intoxication.

Dawkins was injured in the accident and ensuing car fire. He was transported to University Medical Center.

Details on his injuries were not immediately available. He apparently lost consciousness during the crash, media reports said.

Arrested at Hospital

He was arrested at the hospital on Friday. On Saturday, he had a court appearance.

No bail was set because officials had yet to submit a criminal complaint, KLAS said.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on April 24.

The approximate 4:30 p.m. accident took place after the white sedan went out of control and crashed into a palm tree in the center median on the Strip, close to both Siegfried and Roy Drive, as well as the Venetian casino.

The car was traveling south on Las Vegas Boulevard before the accident.

In dramatic video republished nationally, Dawkins was seen being pulled from the smoky car by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer and a bystander.

Seconds later, the vehicle burst into flames.

Officer, Bystander Called Heroes

The cop and the good Samaritan were praised as heroes and credited for apparently saving the driver’s life. Neither were identified in initial reports.

Just as the first officer arrived, smoke was coming from the car’s engine and spreading inside the vehicle. Flames were already under the car.

The officer apparently broke one of the car’s windows, and with the help of the passerby, pulled the trapped driver away from the vehicle.

A second officer soon arrived. The trio of rescuers carried the injured man further from the wildly expanding car fire.

A third LVMPD officer at the scene then grabbed a fire extinguisher and attempted to quell the flames, which soon engulfed the car. The officer had to back away from the blaze.

Local firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the car fire.

NEW VIDEO: FIERY STRIP RESCUE This afternoon around 4:37 pm, our @LVMPDCCAC officer and a bystander pulled a driver from a burning car near Las Vegas Boulevard and Siegfried and Roy Drive. pic.twitter.com/t1kCG43a8w — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 28, 2023

Before the initial officer arrived, some passersby tried to assist the trapped motorist. After arriving, the officer warned them to move to safety as the smoke spread.

The initial officer suffered smoke inhalation. He was examined at a local hospital as a precaution.

The initial officer is expected to be back on duty for his next regular shift, police told KVVU, a local TV station. The officer is assigned to the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command.

“We are beyond thankful for the quick actions of our officer and the bystander for saving a life,” the LVMPD said in a Twitter post.

As police investigated the crash, traffic along the Strip got delayed. Several casinos are located nearby, and Friday evening is a traditionally busy time for gaming properties.