Las Vegas Strip Site of Fatal Crash Near Resorts World, Driver Charged

Posted on: August 13, 2022, 06:43h.

Last updated on: August 13, 2022, 06:43h.

A possibly impaired Las Vegas woman was speeding on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Resorts World Las Vegas Thursday when her BMW crashed into another vehicle, police said. The other driver died from serious injuries.

Damage to two cars after a fatal accident on Las Vegas Boulevard, pictured above. One driver was arrested on several charges. (Image: KVVU)

Jamara Williams, 38, allegedly was driving 78 mph on the Las Vegas Strip. The posted speed there is 30 mph.

She also later admitted she had been smoking marijuana before the accident, police said.

Williams was charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving, and violating probation or conditions of a suspended sentence, according to local news reports.

She remained in custody early Saturday at the Clark County Detention Center, according to online jail records. She was being held without bail because she was already on probation for an unspecified felony, reports said. Williams is scheduled to appear in local court on Tuesday.

The other driver, Bisheba Gaines, 50, died at the crash scene. She was driving a Nissan Vera, KSNV, a local TV station, reported.

Crash Details

It was about 1:35 am, when Gaines was trying to turn into Resorts World, police said. Her Versa was stopped.

It was facing south on Las Vegas Boulevard in a designated left-turn lane, KVVU, another local TV station, reported. Williams was driving south on Las Vegas Boulevard in a BMW X6.

Initial reports suggest Gaines had just abruptly turned right in an attempt to reach the casino, KVVU said. Before the crash, her car went into the direct path of the BMW, police said.

Williams’ car then crashed into the Versa. A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Officer was nearby and heard the collision. The officer responded quickly.

Initially, the woman, later identified as Williams, told LVMPD officers her name was “Erin Collins,” cops said. That was found to be a false name, police add.

Williams and a passenger were both taken to University Medical Center. Williams was given blood tests to verify if she was impaired, police said. There was no immediate information on any injuries to Williams and her passenger.

Airbag Control Has Key Data

During their investigation, LVMPD officers interviewed witnesses and viewed surveillance video. They also were able to review data on the BMW’s airbag control module.

It showed the speed of the car a half second before the accident, police said. The module also revealed the car was “accelerating with the throttle open 100 percent,” a LVMPD report said, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

It also turned out the car was not registered, police said.

The accident completely closed all lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard for several hours Thursday as police investigated the fatal collision.

Last week, LVMPD officers curtailed a reckless driving event planned for Las Vegas Boulevard. The drivers were to meet up at the Resorts World Las Vegas parking garage. Two men were charged.