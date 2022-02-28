Las Vegas Cop Faces Robbery Charge Stemming from an Incident at the Rio

Posted on: February 27, 2022, 11:55h.

Last updated on: February 28, 2022, 12:12h.

A Las Vegas policeman was in jail Sunday after being arrested early that morning on charges of robbing a casino.

An exterior shot of the Rio All-Suite Hotel Casino in Las Vegas. According to 8 News Now, Las Vegas police officers arrested one of their own Sunday morning on armed robbery charges. Caleb Rogers remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday night. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

A Sunday evening statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said dispatchers received a call around 7 am PT regarding an incident, and security personnel on-site had detained a suspect.

The address given in the release was the 4100 block of S. Valley View Boulevard. That is the intersection of South Valley View and West Flamingo Road. There are two open casinos in that vicinity, and according to 8 News Now, the incident took place at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino.

LVMPD said responding officers identified the suspect as an off-duty police officer. Officers arrested Caleb Rogers, 33, and took the off-duty cop to the Clark County Detention Center.

Rogers faces charges of burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming,” the police statement read.

As of 11 pm PT Sunday night, Rogers was still in custody at the Clark County jail. Bond has been set at $40,000, according to jail records, and his first appearance in court is set for Monday morning.

He also has been suspended without pay and stripped of his police powers, pending criminal and internal investigations, according to the police statement.

Police Union Won’t Represent Rogers

No details of the incident at the Rio were given in the police statement.

A message to Caesars Entertainment, which operates the Rio, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The LVMPD said Rogers has been with the force since 2015. He was assigned to the Bolden Area Command in West Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union representing law enforcement officers, told local media outlets it was aware of the arrest.

“While everyone has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, if these allegations are true, the LVPPA could not be more disappointed and disgusted by the actions of one rogue officer,” union President Steve Grammas told local media. “This is not indicative of the excellent work and character that the men and women at LVMPD exemplify on a daily basis.”

Because the alleged act took place when Rogers was off-duty, Grammas said that Rogers is not entitled to the union providing legal representation. That is only extended when an officer is accused of wrongdoing within “the course and scope of their duties.”

Other Charges Possible?

According to 8 News Now, the additional charges that could be filed against the Las Vegas police officer may stem from robberies reported at or near two other off-strip casinos.

The Las Vegas TV station reports its sources say Rogers may be implicated in an armed robbery last November at the Red Rock Casino Resort. He may also wind up charged with another from last month in the proximity of the Aliante Casino Hotel Spa.

According to Nevada statutes, robbery is considered a class B misdemeanor. Rogers, if found guilty, may face between two to 15 years in prison.