Las Vegas Crime Roundup: Man Allegedly Bites Metro Officer After Attacking Bus Guard

Posted on: March 23, 2023, 10:17h.

Last updated on: March 23, 2023, 10:56h.

A man allegedly bit a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officer and struck other officers on Monday near a Las Vegas bus stop. Initially, the suspect threw rocks at and smashed a garbage can at an RTC bus security officer, police said.

RTC buses parked at a bus yard, pictured above. A man on a bus allegedly bit a Las Vegas police officer. (Image: RTC)

The suspect was later identified as Allyn McFarland, 29. He was charged with mayhem, battery with substantial bodily harm, mistreating a police animal, and seven counts of battery on a protected person.

The incident began at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Durango Drive.

When police arrived, McFarland was alone on an RTC bus. Metro officers tried to get him to leave, according to Las Vegas TV station KVVU. He then got into a struggle with the officers.

During the confrontation, McFarland was bitten by a police dog. McFarland also bit an officer on the ear, Las Vegas TV station KSNV reported. He also assaulted other officers before being apprehended.

McFarland and the injured officers were treated at University Medical Center and released. It was unclear if the police dog, “Mr. G,” was injured. Nor was it clear if the guard was injured.

McFarland was booked at the Clark County Detention Center and was to appear in court on Wednesday. He remains in custody at the jail as of Thursday.

Meth Seized Near Las Vegas Strip

A man was arrested after US marshals seized about 52 pounds of methamphetamine (meth) last week south of the Las Vegas Strip.

The suspect, Veken Ibrahim Yousif, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported.

The March 14 incident involved a government informant meeting with Yousif to buy drugs. The same informant met Yousif in January at a gas station near Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road. The informant purchased three pounds of meth from Yousif at that meeting.

Last month, the informant again bought three pounds of meth from him at the same location.

Following his arrest, Yousif appeared in Las Vegas federal court. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler released him on his own recognizance, according to KLAS.

Las Vegas Strip Uber Driver Scammed

An Uber driver who frequently provides rides on the Las Vegas Strip lost $859 in an imposter scam last Friday.

The driver was identified by Las Vegas TV station KLAS as Denzel McAlpine. He provides up to 150 rides on or near the Las Vegas Strip and elsewhere in Las Vegas each week. As of last week, he’s provided 4,000 rides. He’s worked for Uber for over six years.

On Friday, the man received a call from someone who said they were with Uber Support and wanted to pay him a $250 bonus for the 4,000-ride total. He had to register a virtual Uber card to his account to get the money. McAlpine also had to delete the debit card on his account.

But instead of receiving a bonus, the scammers were able to take $859.42 from his account. Uber later refunded the loss.

An Uber spokesperson told KLAS such scams are “very rare.”