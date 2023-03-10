VEGAS DINING ROUNDUP: Fieri Finally Makes Caesars Palace, Capriotti’s and Luke’s Lobster Make Strip

Caesars Entertainment has always valued its relationship with Guy Fieri. However, not until this summer will the tennis ball-haired celebrity chef have a restaurant at the company’s flagship resort, Caesars Palace, with the opening of Chicken Guy! (The exclamation mark is theirs, not ours.)

Guy Fieri, seen above, opens his first Caesars Palace joint, Chicken Guy!, this summer. (Image: worldredeye.com)

“Guy Fieri is an integral partner for the Caesars Entertainment family, and we are so glad to welcome his culinary excellence to Caesars Palace,” said Terrence O’Donnell, VP and assistant GM of Caesars Palace in a statement.

The Chicken Guy! menu features tenders brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine, and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs. Guests can order grilled or fried chicken — in sandwiches, straight-up on skewers or in meal-sized salad bowls. Visitors can also choose from 22 Fieri-created, house-made signature sauces to enjoy with the chicken and tempting sides.

Fieri also operates Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar at the LINQ and Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho at the Rio. In January, it was announced that Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Sports Kitchen, which is currently delivery only, would launch a brick-and-mortar at the recently rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s).

The Capriotti’s and Wing Stop combo is now open at New York-New York. (Image: Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop)

Capriotti’s, Luke’s Hit Strip

Capriotti’s, the favorite sandwich shop of most local Las Vegans for decades, has debuted its first location on the Strip. As part of a partnership with Las Vegas-based Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group, Capriotti’s has opened in the New York-New York Hotel & Casino, alongside a Wing Zone storefront. Capriotti’s acquired Wing Zone in 2021, creating a $150M company. In a statement, Fifth Avenue said it wanted to bring the one-two fast-food punch to more Las Vegas locations in the near future.

On April 13, Luke’s Lobster — the Maine-based company known for its lobster rolls — is slated to open its second Las Vegas Strip location. A shack, converted from a 160 square-foot shipping container, will appear in The Park, the outdoor dining area connecting New York-New York, Park MGM, and T-Mobile Arena. Luke’s, located in 11 US states, made its Las Vegas debut outside the Fashion Show Mall, though not in a former shipping container.

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar will open at Mandalay Bay on June 10. (Image: Scott Roeben/Vital Vegas)

On June 10, Carver Road Hospitality opens its Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar concept at Mandalay Bay. Its menu includes scratch burgers, sliders, shareable tacos, and salads created by Chef Daniel Ontiveros, the former executive chef at the Palms’ Scotch 80 Prime. Flanker will occupy 8,500 square feet near the entrance to The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and footsteps away from the walkway to Allegiant Stadium.

Another local favorite, Firefly Tapas Kitchen & Bar, has moved its primary location from Paradise Road to 335 Hughes Center Drive, which once housed a McCormick & Schmick’s and a Claim Jumper. The eatery — renowned for its small plates of Spanish food — is officially open. A public grand opening party will be held on Friday, March 24, from 3 to 8 p.m. Firefly also has a southwest Las Vegas location at 7355 S. Buffalo Drive.

Contest Winners Opening Double Diners

When the Dapper Companies, a Las Vegas real estate developer, had to announce the grand prize winner of its Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway last year, it couldn’t decide between two submissions. So it awarded them both the grand prize of $950K to launch their creations.

Executive chef Aaron Lee and designer Mallory Gott will open Winnie & Ethel’s Downtown Diner later this year in the Huntridge Shopping Center at 1120 E. Charleston Blvd. And Jerad Howard, Nick A. Della Penna, and Trent Jones will get available space at the new Bend shopping center — currently under construction at Sunset Road and Durango Drive in southwest Las Vegas — for their vintage-style Dinette Luncheonette.