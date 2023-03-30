Las Vegas Crime Roundup: Good Samaritan Aims Gun at Suspect in Fashion Show Mall

Posted on: March 30, 2023, 11:06h.

Last updated on: March 30, 2023, 11:24h.

An armed passerby at the Fashion Show Mall assisted security guards last week who were trying to apprehend a man with a knife at the Las Vegas Strip retail complex.

Las Vegas’ Fashion Show Mall, pictured above. An armed passerby assisted security guards in apprehending a knife-wielding man in the mall last week. (Image: Las Vegas Weekly)

The good Samaritan aimed a firearm at the suspect, later identified as Letrelle Calhoun, 22. That allowed the guards to place him in handcuffs and take away his knife last Thursday.

Calhoun allegedly threatened the security guards’ lives. He had lunged at three of the guards, police said.

Previously, Calhoun allegedly had been brandishing a large, “butcher”-style knife in the mall and had threatened employees working in a store.

He was charged with several counts of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, according to Las Vegas TV station KLAS.

When appearing before Las Vegas Judge Daniel Westmeyer on Saturday, bail for Calhoun was set at $5,000. He remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of late this week.

Ex-Convict Sentenced for Rifle Possession at Casino

Martel Deavon Nelson, 38, of Las Vegas, was sentenced on Tuesday to 46 months in prison for being a felon in unlawful possession of an AR-15-style rifle.

Following the prison sentence, he will be placed on supervised release for three years, US District Judge Kent J. Dawson announced from the bench.

Nelson had in his possession a short-barrel AR-15-style rifle with an obliterated serial number at an unnamed Las Vegas casino in 2020, federal prosecutors said in a statement. In November, he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On July 5, 2020, Nelson exited his car in a valet area at the casino. In between the driver seat and center console the firearm, police said. Nelson walked into the casino and then proceeded to a bar where he ordered a cashier, “Give me my money.”

He got into a scuffle with casino security guards. One of the guards looked into the car and saw the firearm and alerted police.

Nelson was convicted previously for attempted murder in San Bernardino County, Calif. He must not possess a firearm.

Harry Reid Airport Meth Arrest

Stephen Laster was arrested on Monday after he allegedly smoked methamphetamine (meth) in a terminal at Harry Reid International Airport.

Laster allegedly smoked the illegal drug using a pipe while in a restaurant in Terminal 1. He allegedly resisted arrest as an officer attempted to place handcuffs on him. He was charged with violating airport public conduct rules, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and violating probation.

Laster was released on his own recognizance and his case was referred to local courts.

He had been at the airport since Sunday, Las Vegas TV station KLAS reported. It’s unclear if he had a ticket for a flight.

In an unrelated incident, Laster pleaded guilty in 2022 to battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to KLAS. He was placed on probation.