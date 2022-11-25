Las Vegas Casinos Offering Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals

Posted on: November 25, 2022, 05:12h.

Last updated on: November 25, 2022, 05:40h.

In Las Vegas, the house always wins, at least the old adage goes. But today through Monday, some of the Strip’s marque properties are offering deep discounts on future casino hotel guestrooms.

Las Vegas Strip casinos are ready to welcome guests at deep discounts. But the reduced casino guestrooms must be booked before Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials expire in the coming days. (Image: Shutterstock)

Though Black Friday is winding down, many Las Vegas casinos are running promotions through at least Cyber Monday. For those mulling a trip to Southern Nevada in the near future, there likely will be no better time than the present to book a reservation.

Las Vegas has been on an unprecedented winning streak, as casinos in Nevada have won at least $1 billion in each of the previous 19 months. The Strip is where the bulk of that gaming revenue has been generated, and those prosperous casinos are giving back by way of deep discounts on future overnight stays.

Discounted Room Rates

MGM Resorts manages more hotel rooms on the Las Vegas Strip than any other company. The casino giant, which is additionally the largest employer in Nevada, is offering a Black Friday sale that discounts room rates by as much as 35% for MGM Rewards members.

Registering for the casino’s loyalty program is free of charge. Once a customer has an MGM Rewards number, they can book hotel rooms for stays through November 2023 at the advertised discount.

Wynn Resorts is running a similar campaign to MGM, as the Wynn and Encore operator is offering bookings at up to 35% off, but only for Wynn Rewards enrollees. The promotion is valid through Oct. 31, 2023.

Caesars Entertainment’s Cyber Monday sale is already underway. Casino rooms booked now through Nov. 30, 2022 for travel through October 2023 will be discounted by up to 25%.

The Cosmopolitan is offering even bigger discounts. The luxury Strip destination’s Black Friday promo runs through Nov. 29. Reservations made before 11:59 pm PST on Tuesday night will be discounted by 50%.

Officials at The Venetian and Palazzo say reservations made by 10:00 am PST on Nov. 30 for stays through Sept. 4, 2023, will be half off, so long as the guest stays a minimum of two nights.

Resorts World is concentrating on more immediate guest traffic. The Strip’s newest casino is offering 30% off rooms for bookings made by Nov. 29 for stays until Christmas 2022.

It’s not only the big Strip casinos that are offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Locals-focused casino operator Station Casinos is discounting its guestrooms by 40% for stays through March 31, 2023.

Stations is also offering guests a $25 per day resort credit and flexible 72-hour cancellation. And as always, parking, both valet and self-parking, is complimentary.

All of the aforementioned promotional discounts do not apply to each casino’s resort fee. The nightly add-on charge for most luxurious Strip casino properties is $45 a night. And other than Station Casinos, most of the promotions cannot be canceled without penalty.

By the Numbers: Black Friday, Cyber Monday

According to Adobe Analytics’ Digital Economy Index, US consumers spent a whopping $10.7 billion online during Cyber Week last year. Cyber Week is defined as beginning the Saturday after Thanksgiving and running through the following Friday.

Cyber Week has overtaken Black Friday in terms of annual sales. While Cyber Week sold $10.7 billion worth of products and services last year, Black Friday in-person and online sales totaled $8.9 billion in 2021.