No Fighting Required: Las Vegas Casinos Offering Online Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals

Posted on: November 26, 2020, 02:00h.

Last updated on: November 26, 2020, 02:09h.

Las Vegas casinos desperately hope 2021 is a year of COVID-19 recovery, and sees the resumption of both domestic and international travel and tourism.

Las Vegas is offering great deals on casino hotel rooms, and unlike this photo, you won’t have to fight over it. (Image: AP)

At this time each year, casino resorts offer deep discounts on hotel rooms during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The goal is to enter the new year with strong bookings.

That’s even more important in 2020, as the gaming industry looks ahead to 2021 and tries to rally some sense of optimism. Visitor volume is down more than 54 percent in Las Vegas through 10 months of 2020. The industry must return travelers to Sin City in the months ahead, and casinos are trying to do that by offering a smorgasbord of deals this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

MGM Resorts is offering rooms as low as $19 per night, exclusive of resort fees.

M life Rewards members can book rooms today through Wednesday morning at 20 percent off normal rates. Non-members receive 15 percent room discounts.

MGM 2021 Hotel Rates From:

Bellagio — $104

ARIA — $96

Vdara — $88

The Mirage — $42

Mandalay Bay — $42

MGM Grand — $36

Park MGM — $35

New York-New York — $30

Luxor — $24

Excalibur — $19

Deals Galore

Caesars Entertainment is running a Cyber Sale with rooms from $29 (plus resort fee). Online bookings made today through Cyber Monday are discounted up to 25 percent for stays through September 2021. Caesars is also offering show tickets up to 30 percent off

Not to be outdone, Wynn Resorts is advertising a 40 percent Black Friday deal. Resort rooms are 40 percent off, and tower suites 25 percent. The offer is valid for bookings through April 5, 2021.

The Venetian and Palazzo have their rooms discounted by 25 percent through December 1. The discount applies for stays now through May 31, 2021. Guests will also be afforded a $100 food and beverage credit for use at the properties’ Signature Restaurants and Bars.

Treasure Island’s Black Friday offering includes rooms as low as $49, or buy one night, get one night free. Another package is for $79 nightly rooms that come without those pesky resort fees (typically $39 per night) that so many travelers despise.

The Cosmopolitan’s Black Friday deal is book one night, get the second free. Reservations must be made by December 2, and bookings are good for stays through February 28, 2021.

When Will It End?

Numerous states across the nation urged residents to avoid traveling this Thanksgiving, and not to host large family gatherings. COVID-19 fatigue has more than set in for many Americans, and the gaming industry is hopeful a pent-up demand will lead to a tourism boom in 2021.

That is largely dependent on an available vaccine, which federal health officials are hopeful will be available to the general public beginning in March 2021.

“When we get into a post-COVID world, the pent-up demand you’re going to see for gaming in general, and Las Vegas in particular, is going to be beyond your wildest dreams,” opined Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg.