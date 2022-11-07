Keith Urban Putting Down Las Vegas Roots with Planet Hollywood Residency

Country music superstar Keith Urban has been a frequent guest in Las Vegas over the past three years, with stints at the Caesars Palace Colosseum theater. But come March 2023, the four-time Grammy Award winner and 15-time Academy of Country Music Awards recipient will cement a more concrete home on the Las Vegas Strip.

Keith Urban performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip. Come 2023, Urban will have a new home in Southern Nevada at the Planet Hollywood Zappos Theater. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars announced Monday a residency for Urban at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater. The show, “Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency,” will be an entirely new production featuring the singer’s most successful tracks over his more than three-decade career.

Urban’s engagement at the Caesars-operated casino and resort will initially run for 16 shows. Urban will play on March 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18. The show will then go dark during April and May before Urban returns to Las Vegas in June for seven shows on June 16, 17, 21, 23, 23, 28, and 30. Urban’s first leg of his Planet Hollywood residency will conclude with a performance on July 1.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 8, for members of Urban’s “The ‘Ville” fan club. Tickets open to the public on November 12.

Four-time #GRAMMY Award Winner @KeithUrban is returning to #LasVegas in a new headlining residency at @ZapposTheater at PHVegas opening March 2023! 🤩 Tickets on sale Sat, Nov. 12th at 10am PT at https://t.co/SGRHxBLH1l pic.twitter.com/ifcOTOKUw9 — Planet Hollywood (@PHVegas) November 7, 2022

Urban Fabric

Since early 2020, Urban has occasionally performed at Caesars’ Colosseum. The COVID-19 pandemic greatly interrupted his first run of shows that were originally scheduled for January, April, July, August, and November 2020. Only Urban’s shows in January were not impacted by the coronavirus.

Urban has since held two additional legs at The Colosseum, the most recent stint occurring earlier this year. Urban agreed to help Caesars by filling in the vacant dates created by Adele. That’s after she infamously canceled her own Colosseum residency in January just hours before she was to debut her “Weekends With Adele” residency.

Urban’s limited 2022 engagement at Caesars Palace ran March 25, 26, 30, April 1 and 2, and May 27, 28, and 29.

When Urban debuts on the Zappos stage, the country singer says the show will be entirely new from his Colosseum production.

Urban’s shows are always about the songs and these promise to be no different,” a Caesars Entertainment statement read.

“God Whispered Your Name,” “We Were,” and “One Too Many” are safe bets for inclusion in “Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency.” Other likely performances include “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Wasted Time,” “Somebody Like You,” “Long Hot Summer,” and “Days Go By.”

Entertainment Rebound

Though gaming returned to Las Vegas and Nevada in 2021 after the pandemic-riddled 2020, attendance for concerts and shows remain subdued. That’s because vaccines continued to be administered last year across the country, something most health officials argued was needed before such large indoor gatherings were considered safe to resume.

In its 2021 Las Vegas Visitor Profile Study, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority revealed that only 19% of the roughly 32 million people who traveled to Southern Nevada last year attended a show. That’s down from 51% who took in a performance in pre-pandemic 2019.

Every major Strip resort today seeks to keep its entertainment spaces occupied with the biggest names in entertainment. Caesars thinks it has a ringer in bringing back one of country music’s leading musicians of the 21st century.