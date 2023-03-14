VEGAS MUSIC ROUNDUP: Keith Urban Extends Residency, Adele Expected to Add More Shows, Drake Returns After 5 Years
Adele is about to announce more dates for her Caesars Palace residency, “Weekends With Adele,” a source tells Casino.org’s own Vital Vegas blogger Scott Roeben.
Exactly when the superstar will return after her current commitment concludes on March 25 remains up in the air. June is a possibility, following comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s two-night stand on June 10. So is sometime between August through the first week of November. Adele may also perform three times a week when she returns, instead of twice.
Urban Legend
There’s no question that country superstar Keith Urban is extending his residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. He’s adding the dates November 1, 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/keithurbanvegas.
Members of The ‘Ville, Urban’s official fan club, will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale from Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, March 17 at 10 p.m. PT.
A limited number of additional tickets have also been made available for the following previously announced Urban dates: March 15, 17, and 18; June 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, and 30; and July 1.
By the time Urban takes the Zappos Theater stage for those shows, it will probably be known as the Bakkt Theater, after crypto-currency company Bakkt Holdings. That naming rights deal was just announced last week.
Zappos, the formerly dominant shoe brand, is slowly being dismantled following the sale of the Las Vegas-based company to Amazon and the 2020 death of its retired CEO, Tony Hsieh.
More Shows
Drake will perform with 21 Savage at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, September 1 as part of his “It’s All a Blur” tour, the first in five years for the four-time Grammy winner. Drake’s latest album, “Her Loss” — a collaboration with 21 Savage — debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart last November.
Ticket sales begin on Friday, March 17 at noon PST through AXS.com … Kenny Loggins headlines the Pearl at the Palms on Friday, October 6 on what he is billing as his final concert tour, called “This Is It.” Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com.
