Adele Cancels Her (Hotel) Residency with Caesars

Posted on: November 21, 2022, 01:03h.

Last updated on: November 21, 2022, 01:27h.

While Adele’s concert residency with Caesars got off to a smashing start on Friday, November 18, her hotel residency is another story. As part of her reported $1 million-per-night deal with Caesars Palace, the British singer was booked into the Palazzo Suites at the Rio, which is owned by Caesars Palace parent Caesars Entertainment.

The Fairway Villas at Wynn Las Vegas cost $30K per night. Even if Adele had to pay – and it’s highly doubtful she does – that would still leave the $1 million-per-night singer ahead $970K per night. (Image: Facebook/Wynn Las Vegas)

According to a report in London’s Daily Mail, Adele refused to stay there after arriving in Las Vegas to rehearse for her ”Weekends with Adele” residency. Instead, she booked herself into the swankier Fairway Villas on the golf course at the rival Wynn Las Vegas casino resort. The Daily Mail claimed Adele felt snubbed because she wasn’t provided a room in the even swankier Augustus Tower at Caesars, which the hotel reserves for its high rollers. The newspaper quoted a source saying she “had a hissy fit.”

It’s also possible the British singer made this decision because a Wynn villa affords greater privacy than a Rio suite. Each Wynn villa is a private house that can only be accessed by its own private driveway.

Although the exact value of her accommodations at the Rio are unknown, those suites – which include a butler – are available online starting at $8,800 per night, whereas the Fairway Villas go for a reported $30K per night.

Reaction to Adele’s decision was mixed. “Prima donna,” read one comment beneath the Daily Mail article. Another read: “I don’t blame her. Caeser’s (sp) think she’s good enough to perform at their property but not worthy of staying in one of their coveted suites? Rio is a dump and not even on the Strip.”

Suite Revenge

For Wynn Las Vegas, Adele’s patronage can be considered a case of suite revenge. The resort group also negotiated to land Adele’s original residency, the Daily Mail reported, before Caesars announced its contract with the singer in 2021.

Wynn Las Vegas and Caesars Palace both attempt to attract many of the same A-level entertainment acts. However, Wynn is at a disadvantage because its theaters are smaller than the 4,100-seat Colosseum — its Encore Theater seats 1,480, its Broadway Theater only 1,200. Last week, country singer Garth Brooks – a regular at the Wynn with his “Garth at Wynn” residencies from 2009 to 2014 – announced his first Colosseum residency, “Garth Brooks/Plus ONE,” covering 27 concerts from May 18 through Dec.16, 2023.

For all this drama, Adele only plans to spend Saturday mornings and afternoons in Vegas between now and March. She flies in on Fridays from LA before her first show every weekend, then back to LA on Saturdays after her second.

Adele lives in an $11 million mansion in Beverly Hills with sports agent Rich Paul and Angelo, her son from her previous marriage to British charity exec Simon Konecki.