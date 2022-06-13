Sting Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum Extended

Posted on: June 13, 2022, 09:16h.

Last updated on: June 13, 2022, 09:16h.

Sting has a new “Message in a Bottle” for his enduring fans, and the note reads that he’s extending his Las Vegas residency inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Sting performs on The Colosseum at Caesars Palace stag. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member plans to return to the Las Vegas Strip for another residency in April 2023. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

The 70-year-old British singer-songwriter behind such hits as “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” and “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” announced today that he’ll return to the Las Vegas Strip for another residency installment. Sting plans to be back at The Colosseum next April for a six-show engagement.

Titled “My Songs,” Sting debuted his Las Vegas residency in October of 2021. The show was originally set for May through September 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sting’s first residency in Sin City won over fans and critics alike. Those who missed out on the original run will have another chance next April. Sting returns to The Colosseum on April 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, and 9, 2023.

Back again! My Las Vegas residency “Sting: My Songs” will be returning in April 2023. https://t.co/lIZBY9M9oX and Citi presales begin tomorrow, 6/13, before the general on-sale Friday, 6/17. For all dates, VIP info and ticket options, head over to https://t.co/lIZBY9M9oX 🎶🎸 pic.twitter.com/BQ2HlhatGo — Sting (@OfficialSting) June 13, 2022

Show Details

Sting’s “My Songs” residency will almost surely sell out the 4,100-seat Colosseum. Tickets for the six shows that will be in high demand go on sale this Friday, June 17, at 10 am PT. Sting.com fan club members can purchase tickets as early as tomorrow.

Sting’s 2023 show announcement comes as the British music superstar ends his original “My Songs” run. Sting concludes his first Colosseum residency this weekend with Friday and Saturday performances.

This is without a doubt one of the greatest stages in the world, not only in terms of its architecture, but historically,” Sting told PEOPLE this week. “You know, people who have played Caesars Palace is this pantheon of great artists, so joining that roster is something I’m really not sad about at all. It’s wonderful.”

Sting said he was a bit hesitant to set up shop in Las Vegas, a casino town that he felt didn’t necessarily align with his brand and overall image. But the 17-time Grammy Award winner took a deep liking to Southern Nevada since launching his Colosseum show.

“I can’t imagine a better place to be. Vegas is an attraction. You are in the middle of it, right in the center of it and it’s absolutely fabulous,” Sting acknowledged. “I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

A-List Bookings

Caesars Entertainment suffered a major blow to its entertainment catalog in January when Adele abruptly canned her Colosseum residency just hours before it was to premiere. The British megastar first blamed COVID-19 for pulling out, but it later became known that creative differences between the casino’s production staff and the 34-year-old singer-songwriter were more culpable.

With visitors continuing to return to Las Vegas, and Southern Nevada expected to be a major beneficiary of the US government’s decision last week to end COVID-19 testing for international travelers, Caesars is scrambling to line up its entertainment offerings.

Along with Sting, Caesars Entertainment recently announced additional residency dates for Keith Urban, John Legend, Miranda Lambert, and Morrissey.