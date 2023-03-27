Kelly Clarkson to Retry Las Vegas Strip Residency Postponed by COVID-19

Kelly Clarkson will try her hand in Las Vegas once again.

Kelly Clarkson performs during her daytime talk show in March 2023. Clarkson is venturing to Las Vegas for a residency show at Planet Hollywood this July and August. (Image: NBC)

Clarkson, a three-time Grammy Award winner who has sold more than 25 million albums, announced her first Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood in November 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic ended up canceling the show, which was to debut in April 2020.

Clarkson is currently filming the fourth season of her syndicated “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” and earlier this month rejoined “The Voice” for its 23rd season. But she hasn’t lost sight of Las Vegas since the pandemic postponed her Planet Hollywood plans. The 40-year-old and Caesars Entertainment announced this morning the resumption of her engagement at Planet Hollywood.

Clarkson says she will debut a new, limited-run show this summer at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater — formerly the Zappos Theater. “Chemistry … an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson,” as the show is billed, opens July 28.

I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas. The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!” said Clarkson.

The limited engagement runs through August 19. As is always the case with major shows, additional dates could be added should demand overwhelm the 10-night slate. That’s also if Clarkson’s busy schedule allows for her to continue the residency.

Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to Clarkson’s Las Vegas presale beginning this Wednesday, March 29, at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets for the general public open on March 30 at 10 p.m. PST.

Clarkson will take the Bakkt Theater stage on July 28 and 29. She’s billed the next month for August 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 18, and 19.

Resume Necessity

The singer-songwriter, author, and television personality rose to fame by winning the inaugural season of “American Idol” in 2002. Clarkson’s final “Idol” performance was a memorable one, with “A Moment Like This.”

Since her celebrity arrival more than two decades ago, Clarkson has released nine studio albums and won numerous awards. In addition to her three Grammy Awards, Clarkson’s trophy case includes four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and two Academy of Country Music Awards.

Many of her singles immediately put the catchy hooks into one’s head, including “Miss Independent,” “Breakaway,” Since U Been Gone,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”, and “Invincible.” But Clarkson says her career wouldn’t be complete without a residency in Las Vegas. She hopes to finally check that career peg off her list this summer.

“So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on the Strip,” Clarkson said in a statement provided to Casino.org. “I’m so excited to create my own!”

Caesars Headliners

With Kelly Clarkson rejoining Caesars for Planet Hollywood, the casino giant has secured two of the biggest leading ladies in the world music industry. Adele has been performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace since last November.

Adele this week announced 34 more Las Vegas dates running through early November 2023. Some of the shows are being recorded for an upcoming concert film.