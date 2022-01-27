Adele Las Vegas Postponed Dates Snagged by Caesars Palace Resident Keith Urban

Adele fans’ loss is Keith Urban fans’ gain, as the country music superstar has confirmed that his own Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum will replace some of the English singer’s nixed dates.

Keith Urban plays at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum theater in 2019. Urban is filling in for certain dates that Adele recently canceled. (Image: Shutterstock)

Adele last week shocked Las Vegas and her throngs of fans who were paying top dollar to see her first performances on the Strip when she indefinitely delayed her Caesars residency. While rumblings continue to permeate media outlets as to what actually led to Adele postponing her much-hyped residency, Caesars has lured back one of its tried-and-true acts to occupy some of the vacant dates.

Urban confirmed this week that his Caesars Palace show “Keith Urban: Live in Las Vegas” set for May is adding dates for the end of March and beginning of April. Urban will headline the Colosseum on March 25, 26, and 30, and April 1 and 2.

Urban debuted a 12-show residency at Caesars Palace in 2019. It’s since been extended with several shorter stints, such as the one announced this week.

Urban has a packed touring schedule in 2022 with his “The Speed of Now World Tour.” The Aussie-American musician plans to travel the world this year, his calendar currently peppered with stops in the US, UK, Denmark, Canada, and Australia.

Adele Absence

Adele’s “Weekends with Adele” residency was supposed to occupy the Colosseum on Friday and Saturday nights beginning January 21 through mid-April. Urban’s handful of added dates fills in for Adele, who was supposed to perform at Caesars on March 25 and 26, as well as April 1 and 2.

Tickets for Urban are considerably cheaper. Tickets to get in the theater can be purchased for around $100 plus taxes and fees.

Premium orchestra-level seating still costs several hundred dollars — Ticketmaster currently showing 100-level tickets for roughly $300 a pop — but that’s far less than the $1,000+ rates Adele was asking. Resale sites for Adele’s debut were going for upwards of $5,000 to $10,000 a seat.

Adele told her fans in an emotional social media video message that COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions resulted in an inability for her “Weekends with Adele” production to be ready in time. She said half of the crew was off the set because of battling coronavirus infections.

But Adele and Caesars have not further explained why the entire 28-show schedule was postponed as a result. The singer nor the casino has said anything regarding when the residency might start.

Local Las Vegas insiders have recently shared pictures online showing what appears to be stage elements of Adele’s show being loaded out of the Colosseum. That has only added to the rumblings that the residency will not be rescheduled.

Caesars Mum on Adele

In its press release announcing the added Keith Urban dates at Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment made no mention of the country star filling in for what was supposed to be Adele.

The switch is nonetheless a disappointment for the Strip casino giant, which had seemingly won the bidding war for Adele. Since she hinted a couple of years back at exiting life on the road in preference of settling down in one area to be with her family more, every major Strip casino has sought to give Adele a home in Las Vegas.

However, Keith Urban is a most worthy backup. A four-time Grammy Award winner, Urban has also won 13 Country Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and three American Music Awards. He’s also produced two top-charting albums on the Billboard 200 — Defying Gravity in 2009 and Fuse in 2013.