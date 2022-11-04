No Mercy: John Stamos Takes Heat on Social Media for Promoting DraftKings

Posted on: November 4, 2022, 12:13h.

Last updated on: November 4, 2022, 10:10h.

John Stamos is perhaps best known for starring as Jesse Katsopolis on “Full House,” the television sitcom that ran for eight seasons from September 1987 through May 1995. But the 59-year-old actor’s latest gig is encouraging his social media followers to try their luck at their own “full house” by way of the DraftKings online casino.

Actor John Stamos appears in a DraftKings Casino advertisement running on various social media platforms. Stamos has faced some criticism among his fans for promoting online gambling. (Image: DraftKings)

Stamos earlier this year reached a sponsorship deal with DraftKings, a leading iGaming and sportsbook operator. The “General Hospital” star has since appeared in promoted advertisements from the interactive gaming firm, where he hypes the excitement of gambling over the internet.

Hey guys, you need to get over to DraftKings Casino. They have it all,” Stamos said in the spot shared to his more than 3.8 million Instagram followers. “There’s slots, blackjack, roulette, and exciting promotions for new customers.”

Stamos goes on to promote a sign-up code that provides new accounts with $50 in credit with only a $5 deposit. DraftKings is using Stamos to market its US and Canadian iGaming operations.

Join @JohnStamos and thousands of players today on #DKCasino! — DraftKings Casino (@DKCasino) October 24, 2022

Stamos Scolded

DraftKings has been promoting its Stamos ad in recent weeks on Twitter and Instagram, but the spot hasn’t exactly been well received.

Great idea, Uncle Jesse,” commented one Twitter user in reference to Stamos’ “Full House” character. “Why are all these celebrities jumping on the bandwagon to promote gambling while the economy is taking a nosedive?” asked another.

Stamos certainly isn’t the only celebrity willing to lend his likeness to gaming entities. Bravo stars Andy Cohen, Bethenny Frankel, and Melissa Gorga have also signed on for DraftKings deals in recent months.

Actors Vince Vaughn and JB Smoove have appeared in Caesars Sportsbook ads, while skateboard legend Tony Hawk and former reality star turned WWE wrestler The Miz recently appeared in responsible gaming spots for DraftKings.

A-lister Jamie Foxx has been the face of the BetMGM Sportsbook for several years, while actress Jennifer Coolidge stars in a FanDuel commercial that first ran during the 2022 Super Bowl.

Though Stamos disabled commenting on his DraftKings post on Instagram, his fans expressed their opinions on the otherwise family-friendly celebrity marketing online gambling via Twitter.

Disappointed in you John Stamos!” said another Twitter user following Stamos. “Are you that desperate for money? Pushing gambling? Shame on you.”

Stamos has been a star since he gained recognition for his role as Blackie Parrish on “General Hospital” in the early 1980s. Stamos’ performance won the 1983 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Over the past 39 years, Stamos hasn’t publicly expressed any interest in gambling, including poker, which sometimes attracts celebrities to the felt. And that’s why Stamos’ decision to help DraftKings market its online operations came as a bit of a surprise to some of his fans.

DraftKings Market Availability

DraftKings is among the best-known iGaming and sportsbook operators in the US.

The DraftKings Sportsbook is operational in 18 states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The DraftKings Casino operates lawfully online in only five states: Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The interactive online casino platform went live in Ontario in April 2022.