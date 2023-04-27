BetMGM Expands Buffalo Wild Wings Partnership With New Interactive Slot Game

Posted on: April 27, 2023, 09:41h.

Last updated on: April 27, 2023, 10:17h.

BetMGM and Buffalo Wild Wings are adding to their prior online affiliation with a new interactive slot machine game. The companies originally partnered in 2021 to launch in-restaurant geolocation technology that provided sportsbook patrons with unique promotions when they dined at the popular sports bar franchise.

Since 2021, diners at Buffalo Wild Wings in legal online sports betting states have been encouraged to sign up with BetMGM and place a bet while chomping on wings and drinking beers. BetMGM and the wing joint expanded their partnership this week with a new online slot game based on the popular restaurant. (Image: Untapped)

Now, BetMGM, a leading iGaming and online and in-person sportsbook provider in the US, told Casino.org Thursday that its new Buffalo Wild Wings online casino slot machine is available for casino players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. The exclusive title incorporates the visual appeal of the restaurant with winged buffaloes, burgers, and sports serving as the reel icons.

The “BDubs” online slot is a 40-line, 5×4 game featuring stacked symbols and bonus offerings. The interactive game comes from Inspired Entertainment, a leading iGaming developer.

BetMGM’s newest exclusive title presents our players with the branding and visual appeal of Buffalo Wild Wing’s popular restaurant and sports bar with the familiar and player-centric game mechanics from Inspired. We have a great partner in Buffalo Wild Wings and look forward to continuing to work with them to deliver innovative experiences players can only find on BetMGM,” said Oliver Bartlett, BetMGM’s director of gaming.

BetMGM’s online casino platform is operational in four states, including West Virginia. The company didn’t provide a reason as to why the Buffalo Wild Wings game hasn’t been included on the BetMGM West Virginia online casino.

(Image: BetMGM)

Marketing Appeal

iGaming is considerably more profitable than sports betting, as margins on sports are razor-thin and gross proceeds are heavily taxed in most states. With only five states currently allowing online casino gaming — Delaware being the fifth — licensed operators in those jurisdictions continue to battle for market share by way of customer acquisitions.

Operators like DraftKings and its primary rival, FanDuel, have turned to celebrities and to culturally and socially significant brands in order to lure in potential gamblers. While sportsbooks primarily focus on financial promotions like first-bet refunds and matching deposit bonuses, online casinos are trying to stand out among the crowd with exclusive products.

BetMGM’s Buffalo Wild Wings online slot game follows the interactive gaming firm’s launch last month of its Wheel of Fortune online casino. The iGaming platform is based on the syndicated game show. Wheel cohost Vanna White is appearing in marketing materials for the platform.

DraftKings last month debuted an online table game starring comedian and actor Kevin Hart called Hart-Race Hold’em. The heads-up poker offering features the comedian dishing out more than 1,100 one-liners.

Celebrity Endorsements

Jump on social media and the odds are pretty good that at some point you’ll come across an online casino ad from a firm like BetMGM, DraftKings, or FanDuel. The three leading iCasino operators have invested millions of dollars in paying celebrities to market their online products.

Notable celebrities and reality stars recently promoting online casinos include John Stamos, Vince Vaughn, Tony Hawk, Andy Cohen, Bethenny Frankel, and Melissa Gorga.

While using popular personalities to promote an online casino is nothing new, BetMGM’s debut of a slot game based on a restaurant is thought to be a first.