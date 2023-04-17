Vanna White Starring in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Online Casino Marketing for BetMGM

Vanna White and “Wheel of Fortune” have gone hand-in-hand for more than 40 years. And with the recent introduction of the first “Wheel of Fortune” online casino platform debuting in New Jersey, the longtime gameshow co-host is allowing her likeness to be used in related advertising campaigns.

Vanna White, the longtime letter-turner on “Wheel of Fortune.” The co-host has agreed to lend her likeness and marketability to advertising campaigns for BetMGM’s recently launched “Wheel of Fortune” Online Casino in New Jersey. (Image: Getty)

BetMGM launched the first-ever “Wheel of Fortune” Online Casino in New Jersey last month. Developed in partnership with International Game Technology (IGT), a leading iGaming business-to-business provider, and Sony Pictures, which produces the syndicated gameshow, the internet casino features an array of slot titles based on “America’s Game.”

About a month after the online casino went live in the Garden State, BetMGM announced that White will star in Wheel iGaming omnichannel advertisements.

Vanna White is synonymous with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and BetMGM is happy to work with her in connection with promoting the newly launched ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Online Casino,” said Matt Prevost, BetMGM’s chief revenue officer. “At retail casinos and online, Wheel of Fortune slots continue to be player favorites which is a testament to the slot innovators at IGT.”

Along with Wheel-branded online slots, the internet casino offers other popular interactive slot titles and table games.

Strong Name Recognition

New Jersey is one of only six states where iGaming with slots and table games are allowed. The others are Delaware, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Michigan, and Connecticut.

New Jersey’s iGaming market is the richest among the legal states. Online casino sites last year generated gross gaming revenue (GGR) of more than $1.66 billion, a nearly 22% year-over-year improvement. Pennsylvania’s iGaming industry was second in 2022 at about $1.36 billion in GGR.

New Jersey allows the nine casinos in Atlantic City to tether their gaming license to iGaming firms that have been deemed qualified by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. BetMGM’s online casino privileges are tied to Borgata, which MGM Resorts operates.

With no cap on the number of online gaming sites that a casino can partner with, the DGE says the iGaming market is crowded. The state says there are currently 40 authorized gaming websites. That tally doesn’t include legal online sportsbooks.

iGaming platforms spend heavily on user acquisitions in such a competitive market. Countless celebrities, athletes, and reality stars have been contracted to help market their operations, but few have the name recognition White does.

White has been welcomed into millions of American households nightly since she joined Wheel in 1982. White has presented more than 7,500 episodes of the game.

“After 40 years, I love the way ‘Wheel of Fortune’ continues to find new ways to entertain and engage. I’m excited to help BetMGM to promote this first-of-its-kind online casino, where players can experience the excitement of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ slots in their own home,” White said.

Borgata Leading Online, Too

MGM’s Borgata is by far the richest casino in Atlantic City. Of the approximately $2.78 billion in brick-and-mortar GGR won last year by the nine resorts, Borgata accounted for $724.4 million. Hard Rock was a distant second at $492.3 million.

Borgata’s online partners are leading the internet gaming market. The casino’s 10 iGaming websites generated online GGR last year of $496.2 million. Resorts’ digital gaming partners were second at $393.3 million.