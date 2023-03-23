DraftKings Casino Debuts ‘Hart-Race Hold’em’ Online Starring Kevin Hart

Posted on: March 23, 2023, 01:36h.

Last updated on: March 23, 2023, 01:47h.

Just in case you need more Kevin Hart in your life, DraftKings Casino has you covered.

A screenshot provided by DraftKings Casino in New Jersey shows its latest game featuring an animated Kevin Hart. The game, “Hart-Race Hold’em,” is a new online gaming twist on Texas Hold’em. (Image: DraftKings)

DraftKings, which has been partnered with the comedian, actor, and businessman for several years, recently debuted an online casino game starring an animated version of the A-list star. Dubbed “Hart-Race Hold’em,” the game is a new spin on Texas hold’em.

“Hart-Race Hold’em” is a heads-up version of Texas hold’em that comes with a bad beat and in-game bonuses.

In each round of the freeze-out, Hart shoves all in with his chips. After receiving two pocket cards, the online gambler can check Hart’s all-in move or fold. After the blinds, the hole cards are revealed and Hart deals the flop, turn, and river cards. The outcome of the hand is then determined.

The one-on-one game challenges online gamblers to beat the automated and animated Hart, who comes with more than 1,100 unique sayings, witty one-liners, and gestures recorded by the comedian. The game was developed in-house by DraftKings in conjunction with Gaming Laboratories International.

“Hart-Race Hold’em” is currently live and only available in New Jersey. The Garden State is one of only six states in the US where legal iGaming with interactive slots and table games are allowed. The others are Delaware, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, West Virginia, and Michigan.

Hart-Race Hold’em joins another celebrity-inspired DraftKings online casino game in “Andrew Dice Clay Craps.” The online craps offering, also only currently available in New Jersey, features the comedian’s iconic voice serving as the dealer. Players have the option to turn profanities on or off.

Celebrity Promotions

DraftKings has invested heavily in utilizing celebrities to promote its online casino and sportsbook. A few notables the iGaming giant has partnered with include actor John Stamos, Bravo personalities Andy Cohen, Bethenny Frankel, and Melissa Gorga, WWE wrestlers Roman Reigns and The Miz, and skateboard legend Tony Hawk.

But no personality has served as the face of DraftKings more than Hart. Along with his new online casino game, Hart headlined DraftKings’ Super Bowl LVII commercial that aired last month during the big game.

Titled “Kevin’s Bet,” the 30-second promo centered around Hart trying to determine how to bet on the NFL championship. The spot co-starred Hawk, NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, NBA legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving, former MLB star David “Big Papi” Ortiz, rapper Ludacris, and former WWE/WWF wrestler The Undertaker.

DraftKings paid $7 million for the commercial spot. The publicly traded company hasn’t disclosed how much it spent producing the Super Bowl commercial.

Avid Poker Player

Hart might be pushing all-in on each hand of his DraftKings Casino game, but the celebrity is no stranger to playing more strategically.

Hart has played poker competitively for more than a decade. His best live cash came in January 2010 when he won Larry Flynt’s Challenge Cup at the Hustler Casino in California, collecting the first-place prize of $20,265.

Two years earlier, Hart won $16,330 after finishing second in the 2008 Mo’s Deepstack No-Limit Hold’em event at The Bicycle Casino in California.

Hart’s live poker earnings total $47,828. That’s according to The Hendon Mob, an online poker database.