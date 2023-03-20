Jackpot: Caesars Palace Lucky Player Wins $489K on IGT Slot

Posted on: March 20, 2023, 10:41h.

Last updated on: March 20, 2023, 11:05h.

Two visitors to Caesars Palace Las Vegas recently left the Las Vegas Strip casino much richer. One mystery player won $489,649 on a slot machine on Friday morning.

A $489,649 win on a slot at Caesars Palace, pictured above. The jackpot was hit on Friday. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

It was on a Red White and Blue slot manufactured by International Game Technology (IGT).

A few hours earlier, another unidentified player at Caesars Palace won $240K while playing video poker.

Both winners are Caesars Rewards members. Caesars Entertainment didn’t provide details on either of the jackpots at its Caesars Palace property.

The same gaming venue has seen many other recent jackpot winners.

On February 18, an unidentified player won a $440K jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace. The same day, a mystery player won a $120,300 jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace.

The day before, another unnamed player hit a $401K jackpot, also while playing video poker at Caesars Palace.

On February 15, another mystery player won $401K while playing the same game, video poker, at Caesars Palace.

Also last month, Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers won more than a half-million dollars while trying his luck at Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace on February 4.

The mega progressive payout was $514,837. He won with a royal flush between his three cards and the three cards held by the dealer, Houston TV station KTRK reported.

Rivers was in Las Vegas to celebrate his 24th birthday, which was on January 31. He also celebrated his mother’s birthday. He plans to use the jackpot to purchase a house.

On January 30, a mystery player won more than $1 million at Caesars Palace. The player was on the casino floor at 4 a.m. when they won the $1,040,252 jackpot on a slot machine.

Harrah’s Win

Another Caesars Entertainment venue, Harrah’s Las Vegas Casino, also saw a jackpot last Friday morning.

Curtis Rodgers, who was visiting Las Vegas from British Columbia, Canada, won $363,128. He hit a mega jackpot while playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’em poker.

Rodgers also won $12,500 on a Fortune bet.

Rodgers “was visiting Las Vegas on a business trip and plans to try his luck again on the casino floor with his winnings,” Caesars Entertainment said in a statement.

Laughlin Blackjack Jackpot

In nearby Laughlin, Nev., an Arizona man won more than $128K earlier this month while playing blackjack at the Aquarius Casino Resort.

A man identified as “Edward S.” of Fort Mohave, Ariz., took home $128,752 while playing Party Jack blackjack on March 10.

Aquarius Casino is a Golden Entertainment property. Laughlin is located some 96 miles south of Las Vegas.