Jackpot: Caesars Palace Pays Out Over $500K to NFL Rookie Ronnie Rivers

Posted on: February 6, 2023, 09:52h.

Last updated on: February 6, 2023, 09:52h.

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers was successful at playing a different kind of game on Saturday. He won over a half-million dollars while trying his luck at Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Ronnie Rivers with his winning hand, pictured above. The NFL rookie won over $500K at Caesars Palace this weekend. (Image: Caesars Palace)

The total mega-progressive payout to the young football pro at the Las Vegas Strip gaming property was $514,837.

He won with a royal flush between his three cards and the three cards held by the dealer, KTRK, a Houston TV station, reported.

Celebrating Birthday

Rivers was in Las Vegas to celebrate his 24th birthday, which was on January 31. He also celebrated his mother’s birthday.

He plans to use the jackpot to purchase a house.

Even though he spent the weekend in Vegas, he did not take part in this weekend’s Pro Bowl, which was held in Allegiant Stadium.

Rivers, while only 5 feet, 9 inches tall, still played for the Rams this recent season. It took some effort for him to get there.

Gets Cut Twice

Initially, last May, he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

That team decided to cut him. He made it to the Seattle Seahawks in August, but that team also released him within a couple of weeks.

His luck changed, and he signed first to the Rams’ practice squad in September. In November, he made it onto the Rams’ active roster.

While in college in California, he played football for the Fresno State Bulldogs. He was a standout, setting many records. He was named to the First team All-Mountain West.

He starting playing football in high school in California. Rivers was one of six finalists for Cal-Hi Sports’ Mr. Football State Player of the Year as a senior at Freedom High School.

Prior Caesars Palace Winners

Rivers is not the only recent winner at Caesars Palace. The Caesars Entertainment gaming property handed out several jackpots in January.

On January 30, a mystery player won over $1 million. The player was on the casino floor at 4 a.m. when he/she won the jackpot on a slot machine. The exact total was $1,040,252.

On January 13, another unnamed player won two separate $100K jackpots also at Caesars Palace. That was also early in the morning.

The patron hit his first win, which was good for $100,250, at 1:09 a.m. Then, exactly 15 minutes later, at 1:24 a.m., the same player won again. That total was $100,500.

Both wins were on Triple Play Draw Poker. The game is on a video poker machine.

On January 15, also at Caesars Palace, still another mystery player won a $119K jackpot on a slot. On January 7, another unnamed player won a jackpot of $200K on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace. The patron was playing Triple Double Bonus Poker. The winning hand included four 2s and a 3.