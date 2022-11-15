Jackpot: Empire City Casino Player Wins $925K on Wheel of Fortune Slot in Yonkers

Posted on: November 15, 2022, 05:55h.

Last updated on: November 15, 2022, 07:20h.

A very lucky Yonkers, New York man recently won close to $1 million at Empire City Casino, the MGM Resorts gaming property announced Tuesday. It was on a $20 bet at the Yonkers casino.

The Empire City Casino, pictured above. A lucky player recently won $925K at the casino. (Image: Mark Vergari/The Journal News)

The $925,488 payout is the biggest jackpot so far this year, the casino said. The lucky spin was on a Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine. It was manufactured by International Game Technology (IGT).

The winner was identified as “Walter.” He chose not to release his last name.

We are always excited to see one of our customers win a life-changing prize, but especially as we approach the holiday season.” Ed Domingo, senior vice president and general manager for Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, said in a statement.

Empire City Jackpots

Domingo added that other players at the casino have won high jackpots in recent years.

For instance, Domingo Rodriguez of the Bronx, New York won $1.062 million in July 2021.

A woman known as Theresa P. of Ossining, New York won $2,919,162.91. She won another jackpot of $1,469,368.28 shortly after her nearly $3 million jackpot.

Other big winners include Linda P. of Connecticut. She won $1,514,634.15. Howard G. of Long Island, New York won $1,473,503. Also, Linda H. of Thornwood, New York won $961,411.

So far this year, more than 1,750 jackpots paying out more than $10,000 were achieved this year at Empire City Casino.

In addition, a Hartsdale, New York resident recently won a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado. It sells for more than $50,000. The prize was part of the casino’s promotion, “250,000 October Trunk or Treat.”

Prior IGT Wins

IGT Wheel of Fortune slots recently have paid out other significant wins across the country.

Last week, an unnamed patron from Las Vegas won over $620K on a Wheel of Fortune slot at North Las Vegas’ Cannery Casino Hotel. The lucky spin led to a $620,813.48 jackpot on Thursday. It was on a $2.50 spin.

Also, in July, a Wheel of Fortune slot machine player won more than $1.2 million at Sunset Station Casino in Henderson, Nevada. The patron made a $7 bet. The jackpot totaled $1,262,132.28.

The player got lucky on just their third spin on the IGT slot. The spin was on a progressive slot. The mystery player chose not to release his or her name.

In June, a player won $689K also at Sunset Station. That, too, was on a Wheel of Fortune slot. She was identified as “Wendy P” from Hawaii. She had bet $1.25.

In another lucky June spin, a mystery player won more than $1.3M on a slot machine at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The $1,342,414.70 jackpot was won on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. In May, another player hit it big, also on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. It was at The D Hotel and Casino, also in downtown Las Vegas. The D reported the slot player hit $1,437,768.17.