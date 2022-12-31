Jackpot: Shooting Star Casino Player Wins $1.37M on Slot in Minnesota

Posted on: December 31, 2022, 04:59h.

Last updated on: December 31, 2022, 04:59h.

A lucky grandfather from Canada won over $1.37 million on a slot machine at Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, Minn., this week.

Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen, Minn., pictured above. A Canadian player recently won $1.37 million on a slot machine there. (Image: Shooting Star Casino)

The winner, Cornell Mclean Sr. of Winnipeg, Manitoba, won the money on Monday.

It was on a Dancing Drums Explosion slot. The jackpot was won on the player’s second spin.

Mclean was visiting the casino with his wife, Lisa, and their daughter and son-in-law.

They first were thinking about turning their car around at the US-Canadian border because of an hour-long delay, Valley News Live, a North Dakota news site, reported. But Mclean believed the four needed a break. They also had already driven the 200-mile journey. So, they made their way to the gaming property.

It was lucky for the whole family they did.

Some of the money will go to the purchase of a new house for Mclean and his wife. Other money will be shared with Mclean’s three siblings. Some of the jackpot will also be used for the couple’s five children and 16 grandchildren. The older Mcleans are legal guardians of two of the grandkids.

But the couple’s lifestyle will not change with the win.

We’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Mclean was quoted by Valley News Live. “This won’t change how we live.”

Shooting Star Casino is operated by the White Earth Nation. It is a Native American tribe based in Northwestern Minnesota.

Earlier this year, another Shooting Star Casino player won a $100,000 jackpot.

Dancing Drums Explosion was developed by Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder. It was formerly known as Scientific Games until a rebranding.

Dancing Drums Explosion Jackpots

Nationally, several lucky players recently won large jackpots on other Dancing Drums Explosion slots.

One player last month won more than $1 million on a slot at Texas’s Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino. The specific jackpot was $1,016,715.91.

The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas operates the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel. It is based in Eagle Pass, Texas.

In October, another Dancing Drums Explosion player won big at The Venetian Las Vegas. It was from a $5.88 bet. The winning total was $2,835,768, the casino revealed.

Also, in 2020, a player at the Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas won $3,934,609.07 also on a Dancing Drums Explosion game.

Boxing Day

The Shooting Star Casino jackpot was won during a Boxing Day event, targeting gaming property visitors from Canada.

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated in Canada, the United Kingdom, and other nations that were formerly part of the old British Empire. It falls the day after Christmas.

The name comes from the tradition in England that trades people collected boxes containing gifts or money on the first weekday after Dec. 25.