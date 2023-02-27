Jackpot: Magnolia Bluffs Casino Slot Player Wins $1.1M in Mississippi

A Mississippi woman hit over $1.1M while playing a slot machine at the state’s Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel on Sunday.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino, pictured above. A player at the Mississippi gaming property hit $1.1M on a slot machine. (Image: Magnolia Bluffs Casino)

The lucky player was identified as “T. Quarles” of Brookhaven. The total hit was $1,111,759.20.

She wagered $3.75 on a Buffalo Grand game at the Natchez gaming property.

When asked about the win, Quarles said, “Give to others generously and the Lord will give back to you.”

She went to the casino with some friends.

Tim Morrissey, the gaming property’s vice president and general manager, said winning is “all part of the thrill, you never know when you’ll hit it big,” the Natchez Democrat newspaper reported.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is owned and operated by Saratoga Casino Holdings. It has over 500 slots on the gaming floor, and many table games.

The gaming venue is along the Mississippi River, about 103 miles southeast of Jackson, Miss.

Bachelor Party Goer Wins $131K at Paris Las Vegas

Danial Platow of Wisconsin won $131,800 on a slot machine at the Paris Las Vegas casino on Saturday. He was in Las Vegas to attend his son’s bachelor party.

Platow was trying his luck on the slots at the Paris Las Vegas for about a half hour. Then, he hit the jackpot at the Caesars Entertainment property.

The father of the groom will use the money to pay off bills and make donations to some charities.

Legends Bay Mega Wheel Pays $250K to Retired Man

A local man recently won $250,000 at Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev. He is the first winner of the gaming property’s Mega Wheel promotion.

He was identified as Genene Proffitt of Sparks. He was at the northern Nevada casino on February 18 and the win is very memorable for him.

For us, it will be life-changing,” Proffitt was quoted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m retired and we are on a fixed income, so we now have options — and the security we never dreamed we could have.”

The game at Legends Bay Casino is played on Fridays and Saturdays through March 25.

$103K Won at Filotimo Casino in Dover, N.H.

A Maine man won over $100K at the Filotimo Casino and DraftKings Sportsbook at Dover Bowl last month.

He won $103,201 on a Scorchin’ Hot Ruby slot machine after a $3 bet.

The jackpot represents the initial big win at the charitable casino’s new slot machines.

The player, identified as “Ralph,” hails from Eliot, which is seven miles southeast of the casino.

The money will be used to pay off his son’s college loans, according to New Hampshire TV station WMUR.