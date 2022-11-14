Jackpot: Cannery Casino Hotel Player Wins $620K on Wheel of Fortune Slot

Posted on: November 14, 2022, 01:07h.

Last updated on: November 14, 2022, 01:41h.

A lucky local slot player is heading into the Thanksgiving holiday much richer. The unnamed patron won over $620K on a slot machine at North Las Vegas’ Cannery Casino Hotel.

North Las Vegas’ Cannery Casino Hotel, pictured above. A lucky slot player won over $620K at the gaming property. (Image: TripAdvisor)

The lucky spin led to a $620,813.48 jackpot on Thursday. It was on a $2.50 spin on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine manufactured by IGT.

The player was described by local media as a woman and a frequent visitor to the casino. She chose to remain anonymous. She is believed to be a resident of Las Vegas.

Cannery Casino Hotel is operated by Boyd Gaming. IGT slot machines have seen other jackpots in recent months.

Prior Wins

In July, a slot machine player won more than $1.2 million at Sunset Station Casino in Henderson, Nev. The instant millionaire made a $7 bet at the Station Casinos property.

The jackpot totaled $1,262,132.28. The player got lucky on just their third spin on the IGT slot. The spin was on a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot.

The mystery player chose not to release his or her name. He or she is a local, Station Casinos revealed in a statement. It was announced the person also is a member of Boarding Pass, which is Station’s rewards club.

Also, in June, a player won $689K also at Sunset Station. That, too, was on a Wheel of Fortune slot. She was identified as “Wendy P” from Hawaii. She had bet $1.25. It also happened to be on Sunset Station’s 25th anniversary weekend.

In another lucky June spin, a mystery player won more than $1.3M on a slot machine at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The $1,342,414.70 jackpot was won on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. In May, another player hit it big, also on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine. It was at The D Hotel and Casino, also in downtown Las Vegas. The D reported the slot player hit $1,437,768.17.

Across the country at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort, another lucky player won $3.8 million in April. The Connecticut tribal resort said the jackpot was the largest Wheel of Fortune slot win at the Uncasville property in nearly 20 years.

As of January, Wheel of Fortune slots have created more than 1,100 millionaires. The Wheel of Fortune slots had awarded more than $3.3 billion in jackpots since 1996.