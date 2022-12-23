Jackpot: Empire City Casino Player Wins $1M on Slot for Early Holiday Gift

Posted on: December 23, 2022, 01:10h.

Last updated on: December 23, 2022, 01:55h.

This week, a Yonkers, N.Y., man won more than $1 million at Empire City Casino by MGM Reso,rts, according to a news report. It’s the biggest slot jackpot at the casino so far this year and is believed to be the biggest slot jackpot at the gaming property in about three years, Patch reported.

Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, pictured above. A man won more than $1 million at the Yonkers, N.Y., casino. (Image: Mark Vergari/The Journal News)

The player won $1,088,271 after placing a $10 bet at the Yonkers casino, Patch said. The bet was made on the Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine, manufactured by International Game Technology (IGT).

The winner was identified by the casino simply as “Leo R.” Leo, who works in the transportation sector, was on his way to work when he stopped at the casino.

Leo says he plans to use some of the money to invest in real estate.

$925K Win

A few weeks earlier, a player named “Walter” hit the jackpot for $925,488 at the same casino. He was also playing on an IGT Wheel of Fortune Triple Stars slot machine where he wagered $20.

It’s an exciting time at Empire City as we celebrate not one, but two significant jackpots in about a month,” Ed Domingo, the property’s senior vice president and general manager, was quoted by Patch.

“You could not ask for better timing to hit a nearly $1.1 million jackpot right before the heart of the holiday season,” he added.

Empire City has seen more than 1,800 jackpots worth $10K or more in 2022 as the year comes to a close, Patch said.

Earlier Empire City Jackpots

Domingo added that other players at the Empire City casino have won high jackpots in recent years.

For instance, Domingo Rodriguez of the Bronx, N.Y., won $1.062 million in July 2021.

A woman known as “Theresa P.” of Ossining, N.Y., won $2,919,162.91. She won another jackpot of $1,469,368.28 shortly after her nearly $3 million jackpot.

Other big winners include Linda P. of Connecticut, who won $1,514,634.15. Howard G. of Long Island, N.Y., won $1,473,503, while Linda H. of Thornwood, N.Y., won $961,411.

In addition, a Hartsdale, N.Y., resident recently won a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado worth more than $50K. The prize was part of the casino’s promotion, “250,000 October Trunk or Treat.”