Jackpot: Two Lucky Caesars Palace Players Each Win $100K

Posted on: December 23, 2022, 09:41h.

Last updated on: December 23, 2022, 09:54h.

Two players at Caesars Palace recently won $100K each. One was playing a slot machine while the other won while hitting a royal flush while playing video poker.

“Heather Y” won $11,509 at Treasure Island, pictured above. Other recent wins were at Caesars Palace. (Image: Treasure Island)

The Las Vegas Strip gaming property announced the two wins via Twitter on Wednesday.

Both winners are Caesars Rewards members. Caesars Place is operated by Caesars Entertainment. The casino didn’t release the names of the winners, nor did it release details on the jackpots.

Smaller Wins

Smaller wins were celebrated at other Clark County casinos this week, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

On Wednesday, Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas announced that a player won $10,338. The hit was on a Crazy Money Deluxe slot machine.

Also, $26,878 was won on a slot at North Las Vegas’s Cannery Casino this week. Meanwhile, a player from Hawaii won $11,939 on a slot at Las Vegas’ Main Street Station casino on Tuesday.

On Wednesday a woman named “Heather Y” won $11,509 at Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip. She won the money on an Upshot Progressive slot machine.

Atlantic City Jackpot

Across the nation in Atlantic City, a player won nearly $1.7 million betting $5 on progressive poker at Harrah’s Resort on Saturday.

The winner described as a Monmouth County, N.J. woman and “longtime customer,” hit a $1,681,458.40 jackpot. The win is the largest jackpot on a progressive poker game at a Caesars Entertainment property in Atlantic City.

The woman tipped her dealers $77K, casino officials revealed. That’s a 4.5% tip.

Prior Wins

Earlier this month, an Oregon man won $377,136 while playing Three Card Poker at The Cromwell, a boutique casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Michael Hayes of Lebanon, Ore., won the jackpot after hitting a royal flush at the Caesars Entertainment property. His cards were the 10, Jack, Queen, King, and Ace of Spades. He also won a mega progressive jackpot. Hayes, who’s a member of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program, said he plans to use the winnings to take his wife on her dream vacation, according to the company.

Other Caesars Entertainment properties also saw recent jackpots. Last month, Brent Weiss of Las Vegas won $465,945 while playing a Mississippi Stud poker game at the Flamingo Las Vegas Casino. It was a mega progressive jackpot. He won with a royal flush.

Also in November, a player at the Linq won $114,251 in a progressive jackpot while playing Pai Gow.

In October, another player won $187,542 while playing Let It Ride poker at the Flamingo. It was through a mega progressive jackpot, KTNV, a local TV station, said. The player won with a royal flush and wasn’t identified. Also in October, an unnamed local won $288,024 at the Flamingo.