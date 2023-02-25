Jackpot: Carson Valley Inn Casino Slot Player Wins $3.27M in Nevada

Posted on: February 25, 2023, 05:49h.

Last updated on: February 25, 2023, 06:04h.

A Carson Valley Inn Casino visitor won $3,274,537 last Saturday while playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine progressive game.

LeAnn W. holds a facsimile check from Carson Valley Inn Casino, pictured above. She won $3.274M at the Nevada casino. (Image: KRNV)

The winner, identified by the Minden, Nev. casino as “LeAnn W.” was staying at the casino, located 17 miles east of Stateline, Nev., for the President’s Day weekend. Some 12 people were with her. They were celebrating birthdays of family members.

But as the weekend continued, they had a second, major reason to celebrate. LeAnn became an instant millionaire.

It took time for the life-changing win to sink in.

After I won, I didn’t want to go to sleep because I was afraid to wake up and find out it was a dream,” LeAnn was quoted by Nevada TV station KTVN.

Wheel of Fortune slots are manufactured by International Game Technology (IGT).

Flamingo Poker Player Collects $117K

A mystery poker player won $117,492 at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on Thursday.

The person was playing I Luv Suits poker at about 2 a.m. The winner hit with a six-card straight flush.

It included the five, six, seven, eight, nine, and ten of diamonds.

The player is a Caesars Rewards member. Their identity wasn’t released by Caesars Entertainment, parent company of the Flamingo.

Local Woman Wins $112K at Pechanga Casino

Pechanga Resort Casino player Nineveh Cannavino won over $112K last Sunday.

The Temecula, Calif. mother of six children was playing a Happy Lantern Lightning Link slot machine at the Temecula casino for about an hour.

That’s when she had a premonition luck was on her side. Then, she hit a jackpot on a 50-cent game, winning $112,101.73.

She plans on sharing some of the jackpot with her children, Patch reported.

Cannavino added she would have liked to enjoy the win with her father.

The machine is made by Aristocrat Gaming.

Chumash Casino Blackjack Player Hits $225K

An unnamed Los Angeles man won a $225,091 jackpot on Valentine’s Day at California’s Chumash Casino Resort.

He was playing blackjack at the Santa Ynez gaming property. His wife was next to him on a romantic February 14.

He hit the win.

At first my wife didn’t know what was going on,” the man was quoted by California TV station KEYT. “When I told her what had just happened, she started jumping, screaming and shaking.”

He thanked the dealer.

The winner wants to use some of the money to pay off bills.

The casino is located some 30 miles northwest of Santa Barbara. It is operated by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Blackjack Winner Gets $164K

Matthew McKillop of Greensburg, Pa. won $164,824 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh on February 11. He was playing blackjack.

He wagered a $5 bet on the Blazing 7’s progressive jackpot.

He made the total payout, since he had a seven of diamonds for initial two cards, followed by the dealer matching the seven of diamonds with their up card.