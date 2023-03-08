Jackpot: Slot Player Wins $3.3M at California’s Graton Casino

Posted on: March 8, 2023, 08:13h.

Last updated on: March 8, 2023, 08:13h.

A lucky guest won $3.3M on a slot machine at Graton Resort & Casino in California on Sunday. The unidentified player wagered $3.

Graton Resort & Casino in California, pictured above. A player won $3.3M. (Image: Graton Casino)

The jackpot was won on a megabucks progressive Gold Forge machine at the Rohnert Park, Calif. gaming property.

The player won $3,307,754.47, according to a Twitter post.

The win was announced on Tuesday.

The slot is located near the casino’s the G Bar.

The casino is located about 50 miles north of San Francisco. It’s owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

Boyd Gaming Wins

Players at Boyd Gaming properties saw many wins during the month of February.