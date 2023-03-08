Jackpot: Slot Player Wins $3.3M at California’s Graton Casino

Posted on: March 8, 2023, 08:13h. 

Last updated on: March 8, 2023, 08:13h.

A lucky guest won $3.3M on a slot machine at Graton Resort & Casino in California on Sunday. The unidentified player wagered $3.

Graton Resort & Casino
Graton Resort & Casino in California, pictured above. A player won $3.3M. (Image: Graton Casino)

The jackpot was won on a megabucks progressive Gold Forge machine at the Rohnert Park, Calif. gaming property.

The player won $3,307,754.47, according to a Twitter post.

The win was announced on Tuesday.

The slot is located near the casino’s the G Bar.

The casino is located about 50 miles north of San Francisco. It’s owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.

Boyd Gaming Wins

Players at Boyd Gaming properties saw many wins during the month of February.

  • On February 3, a guest playing a Lighting Link machine at Jokers Wild Casino won more than $19K.
  • On February 3, a visitor from Hawaii at Fremont Hotel and Casino won more than $11K on a Buffalo The same day, another Hawaiian won $10K on a Ten Times Pay machine at California Hotel and Casino (The Cal). Also, that day Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, saw a player win $22K while playing Double Three Times Four Times Five Times Pay machine.
  • On February 7, a guest at The Orleans Hotel and Casino won $20K on a Game King
  • It was on February 9, that a player named Mark won more than $15K after making a $1 bet on a Lock It Link machine at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.
  • The following day, a player named Sima won more than $32K on a Triple Stars machine at The Cal.
  • On February 11, Sinda was at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel and won more than $17K on a Luxury Line
  • On February 12, Ernesto won a more than $12K on a Coin Trio Fortune Trials machine at Fremont.
  • On February 14, Devon won more than $250K while playing Wheel of Fortune at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa.
  • The following day, a player at Cannery Casino Hotel won more than $15K playing Dragons vs. Pandas.
  • On February 16, at the Fremont, Shielo made a $1.76 bet on a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu machine, leading to a $10K jackpot.
  • The next day, Alaric from Canada won more than $12K on a Gold Standard machine at Fremont.
  • On February 20, a visitor from Minnesota won more than $10K on a Treasure Ball machine at Main Street Station.
  • On February 22, a $1.20 bet was made at Fremont and the player won a Lock It Link Grand Progressive of more than $12,000.
  • On February 23, a player named Kathleen won more than $10K on a Let It Ride machine at Fremont.
  • The following day, a player named Georgeanne placed a $3.52 spin on Rakin’ Bacon and won a more than $28K at a downtown Las Vegas Boyd property. The same day, a guest at Fremont won more than $14K after a $4.50 bet on a Huff ‘N’ More Puff
  • On February 27, a video slot player at Main Street Station won more than $17K on a Dragon Link
  • And on February 28, a player named Ryan, who hails from Arizona, won more than $147K while playing Pai Gow Poker at Suncoast Hotel & Casino.

