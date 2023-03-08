Jackpot: Slot Player Wins $3.3M at California’s Graton Casino
Posted on: March 8, 2023, 08:13h.
Last updated on: March 8, 2023, 08:13h.
A lucky guest won $3.3M on a slot machine at Graton Resort & Casino in California on Sunday. The unidentified player wagered $3.
The jackpot was won on a megabucks progressive Gold Forge machine at the Rohnert Park, Calif. gaming property.
The player won $3,307,754.47, according to a Twitter post.
The win was announced on Tuesday.
The slot is located near the casino’s the G Bar.
The casino is located about 50 miles north of San Francisco. It’s owned and operated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria.
🔔MULTI-MILLION HIT🔔 Congratulations to Graton's latest large jackpot winner, who won $3M on MegaBucks Gold Forge! 🌟
💰 Winnings: $3,307,754.47
📌 Located by G Bar@IGTNews #norcal #sonomacounty #gratoncasino #slot #lucky pic.twitter.com/pPRUiH612R
— Graton Resort & Casino (@playgraton) March 6, 2023
Boyd Gaming Wins
Players at Boyd Gaming properties saw many wins during the month of February.
- On February 3, a guest playing a Lighting Link machine at Jokers Wild Casino won more than $19K.
- On February 3, a visitor from Hawaii at Fremont Hotel and Casino won more than $11K on a Buffalo The same day, another Hawaiian won $10K on a Ten Times Pay machine at California Hotel and Casino (The Cal). Also, that day Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, saw a player win $22K while playing Double Three Times Four Times Five Times Pay machine.
- On February 7, a guest at The Orleans Hotel and Casino won $20K on a Game King
- It was on February 9, that a player named Mark won more than $15K after making a $1 bet on a Lock It Link machine at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.
- The following day, a player named Sima won more than $32K on a Triple Stars machine at The Cal.
- On February 11, Sinda was at the Main Street Station Casino Brewery Hotel and won more than $17K on a Luxury Line
- On February 12, Ernesto won a more than $12K on a Coin Trio Fortune Trials machine at Fremont.
- On February 14, Devon won more than $250K while playing Wheel of Fortune at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa.
- The following day, a player at Cannery Casino Hotel won more than $15K playing Dragons vs. Pandas.
- On February 16, at the Fremont, Shielo made a $1.76 bet on a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu machine, leading to a $10K jackpot.
- The next day, Alaric from Canada won more than $12K on a Gold Standard machine at Fremont.
- On February 20, a visitor from Minnesota won more than $10K on a Treasure Ball machine at Main Street Station.
- On February 22, a $1.20 bet was made at Fremont and the player won a Lock It Link Grand Progressive of more than $12,000.
- On February 23, a player named Kathleen won more than $10K on a Let It Ride machine at Fremont.
- The following day, a player named Georgeanne placed a $3.52 spin on Rakin’ Bacon and won a more than $28K at a downtown Las Vegas Boyd property. The same day, a guest at Fremont won more than $14K after a $4.50 bet on a Huff ‘N’ More Puff
- On February 27, a video slot player at Main Street Station won more than $17K on a Dragon Link
- And on February 28, a player named Ryan, who hails from Arizona, won more than $147K while playing Pai Gow Poker at Suncoast Hotel & Casino.
Related News Articles
Related News Articles
Most Popular
Most Commented
-
Filling Lake Mead with Mississippi River Water No Longer a Pipe DreamFebruary 7, 2023 — 169 Comments—
-
Rivers Casino Portsmouth Guests Express Grievances Over Indoor SmokingJanuary 27, 2023 — 7 Comments—
-
More William Hill Employees Charged with Swindling Betting KiosksFebruary 17, 2023 — 6 Comments—
-
-
U2 to Earn Unheard-Of Payday for Las Vegas Residency, Opening Date Set – ReportFebruary 16, 2023 — 6 Comments—
No comments yet