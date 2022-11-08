Jackpots: Las Vegas Strip Players Celebrate Weekend Casino Wins

Posted on: November 8, 2022, 10:23h.

Two happy and lucky players won at Las Vegas gaming properties over the weekend. Their wins totaled $367K.

Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Casino, pictured above.

One of the patrons won $243,305 on The Blazing 7’s slot machine at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Casino on Saturday. The winner’s name was not released. Nor were details on the spin.

Blazing 7s machines are manufactured by San Francisco-based IGT.

On Sunday at Harrah’s Las Vegas, another patron got a six-card straight flush and won $124,074.

She was identified by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as Danielle Chamberlin of Anna, Texas. It was during an I Love Suits poker game.

Paying Off Student Loans

Chamberlin plans to use the money to pay her student loan balance, the Review-Journal said.

Both gaming properties are associated with Caesars Entertainment.

Last Tuesday at Caesars Palace, another Caesars Entertainment property, another lucky winner got about $200K on a Double Gold slot machine.

Details were not released.

Prior Vegas Wins

Over Halloween weekend, another lucky and happy guest at The Venetian Las Vegas won more than $1 million. The player was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker, KVVU, a local TV station, reported.

It was during a Face Up Pai Gow Poker game. There was a $5 side bet, too. That got them in the running for the Progressive jackpot, KVVU said. The total jackpot was $1,009,601.

Typically, in Pai Gow Poker, players are dealt seven cards. After one draw, players must make a two-card low hand and a five-card high hand, each as high as possible.

The name of The Venetian winner was kept private. Details on the win were not released.

Also, last month, a slot player won big, also at The Venetian. The patron saw a jackpot of close to $3 million. It was from a $5.88 bet.

The winning total was $2,835,768, the casino revealed. The Venetian didn’t identify the winner, nor did it release on which day the money was won.

The player hit the jackpot by matching three explosion symbols. It was on the Fu Babies bonus on the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine. The Asian-themed machine is made by SG Gaming.

Other Las Vegas properties have also paid out jackpots in recent months.

In October, a player won $496,675.95 at Bally’s Las Vegas casino. It was on a Mega Progressive Jackpot. The unnamed visitor got a royal flush while playing three-card poker. The winner chose not to release his/her name.

In addition, a woman won $717,738.88 on a slot at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in October. She placed a $15 bet. It was her first spin, KLAS, another local TV station, reported.

The total was received from a Grand Progressive jackpot.

The winner lives in Hawaii. Her name wasn’t released by the casino.