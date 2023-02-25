Las Vegas Date Set for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Boxing Super-fight

The first super-fight of 2023 is official. Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Ryan Garcia — which boxing fans have spent years clamoring for — is set for April 22 in Las Vegas. A venue has yet to be announced for the 12-round, non-title fight. However, the MGM Grand Garden Arena, T-Mobile Arena, and Allegiant Stadium are the obvious options. The fight will be broadcast live both by Showtime pay-per-view and DAZN.

WBA world lightweight champ Gervota ‘Tank’ Davis is the odds-on favorite to win his newly announced April 22 bout against Ryan Garcia. (Image: Showtime)

Davis confirmed the news on Friday by tweeting: “April 22, 2023 Las Vegas It’s on! #DavisGarcia GOOOOO.”

Davis, 28, is the WBA world lightweight champion with a record of 28-0 and 26 wins by knockout. Though he stands only 5-foot-5, he is one of boxing’s hardest punchers, succeeding in the super featherweight, lightweight, and super lightweight divisions.

Garcia, 24, is 23-0 with 19 KOs. He will enjoy a 5-inch advantage in height, as well as 3 inches in reach. However, he has not fought since July 15, 2022, when he knocked out Javier Fortuna in the 6th round at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

The two popular boxers agreed to fight at a catch weight of 136 pounds.

According to boxingnews24.com, Davis is earning most of the money for their first match, but Garcia plans to receive a better deal in the rematch by winning — an outcome that most boxing fans don’t expect to happen.

Years in the Making

This match has been years in the making, with both knockout artists calling for it while accusing the other of ducking out. After finally agreeing this past November, Davis fought one interim bought, defeating Hector Luis Garcia by a 9th-round technical knockout on January 8 at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC.

Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions proposed a fight for Garcia against Mercito Gesta (33-3-1, 17 KOs) on January 28. However, Garcia opted to keep his eyes on the bigger prize.

After photos surfaced of Garcia training, Davis accused his opponent of using performance-enhancing drugs. “He never look that big before,” Davis wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “He definitely on something.”

Davis is no stranger to out-of-the-ring controversy himself. On February 16, he pleaded guilty in a Baltimore courtroom to four motor vehicle charges related to a hit-and-run in November 2020. (He won’t be sentenced until after May 5, though, so his sentence won’t interfere with the fight.)