Oscar De La Hoya to Become Las Vegas Resident, Joining Archrival

Posted on: October 5, 2022, 01:04h.

Last updated on: October 5, 2022, 07:06h.

Oscar De La Hoya is about to join his former boxing archrival, Floyd Mayweather, as a resident of Las Vegas. The former champ, who currently resides in Los Angeles, is building a mansion in the MacDonald Highlands community, 17 miles southeast of the Las Vegas Strip.

Oscar De La Hoya’s 10,460-square-foot new Las Vegas home, shown in this rendering, cannot be described as boxy. (Image: dirt.com)

De La Hoya’s 10,460-square-foot house is scheduled to be completed next year. Clark County property records show that the champ paid $14.6M in cash to its Las Vegas-based builder, Blue Heron Homes. According to Forbes, De La Hoya earned $500M during his 39-6-0 career, and is currently worth a cool $200M.

Like Mayweather, De La Hoya has entered a second career as a boxing promoter. And, as boxing promoters, it makes sense for both of them to reside in Las Vegas. However, is it possible De La Hoya purposefully chose this exclusive hillside Henderson enclave for its considerable distance from Mayweather’s home?

With sweeping views of the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding mountains, De La Hoya’s sprawling one-story home will boast five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two powder rooms, and an eight-car garage. According to the listing that described the property as having a “statement entrance with a water feature and porte-cochere with a modern twist,” it will feature 8,051 square feet of sleek, glass-walled interior space and 2,409 square feet of exterior space.

You can be relatively certain it will also eventually feature a boxing ring.

Will They Run Into Each Other?

Floyd Mayweather defeats his fellow future Las Vegan, Oscar De La Hoya, in the 2007 match that made him boxing’s biggest star. (Image: bleacherreport.com)

Mayweather lives about as far away from MacDonald Highlands as it’s possible to live and still be in the Las Vegas Valley – nearly 30 miles. So, unfortunately for their neighbors, they will probably never get to witness the two former foes accidentally running into each other at the local Starbucks.

Mayweather paid $10M for a 16,357-square-foot mansion in Queensridge, in the northwest valley, in 2018.

Mayweather became a boxing superstar by beating the heavily favored De La Hoya by a split decision on May 5, 2007, at the MGM Grand. The two have maintained an intense professional rivalry since. (Not to stir that rivalry up again, but Celebritynetworth lists Mayweather’s assets at $450M and his earnings, during his superior 50-0-0 career, as an astounding $1.1B – yes, “B.”)

The two former rivals seem to have hung up the gloves with each other, though. Last year, De La Hoya told Fighthype.com: “We fought each other, and there’s this bad blood, but that’s in the past. I definitely feel that I beat him, but with all of that bad blood and animosity, let’s just hold. Recently, just several months ago, I literally wished him all the best.”

De La Hoya said the two may even collaborate on Mayweather’s previously expressed intention to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas.

“Maybe we can join up and become a powerhouse there and help bring a team to the home that we built,” De La Hoya said. “We built Las Vegas — literally [with our fights throughout the years].”

Don’t Forget About ‘Iron Mike’

While he’s no longer active in the boxing game, former heavyweight champion “Iron Mike” Tyson is also a long-time Vegas resident who dabbles in boxing promotion, and who can often be seen around town.

Tyson, who earned a reported $400 million throughout his legendary career, lives in a 10,400-square-foot, six-bedroom estate in Henderson’s Seven Hills neighborhood that he purchased for $2.5 million in 2015, according to the New York Post.