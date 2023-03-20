CONCACAF Finals Soccer Coming to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium

CONCACAF (the Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football) will bring the other kind of football back to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium this summer, it was announced on Monday.

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta, left, was pivotal in the US team’s victory in the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Gold Cup game at Allegiant Stadium. (Image: USA Today)

The second CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) Finals will see four teams compete in two semifinals on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. PT. Third place and finals matches will then take place on Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. PT.

Allegiant Stadium — home of the Las Vegas Raiders and the 2024 Super Bowl — also hosted CNL’s 16th Gold Cup Final in 2021, where the US team won its seventh Gold Cup title by defeating Mexico 1-0.

“We all enjoyed an outstanding Gold Cup Final at the same venue in 2021, and I have no doubt the quality of the teams combined with the world-class facility will draw fans from across our region,” CONCACAF president and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said in a statement. (CONCACAF is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations.)

Get Your Kicks

This year’s four pool winners will be ranked according to their performance in the group stage, with the highest-ranked team facing the lowest-ranked team, and No. 2 facing No. 3 in the finals. The remaining 34 group stage matches — scheduled to take place between March 23 and 28 — will determine those winners.

Currently, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, and Panama lead the groups in League A, where the top two teams will also qualify for the Gold Cup. The US is still in contention, along with Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico. At 1-1-0, the US stands second in Group D, sandwiched between Grenada and group leader El Salvador.

Allegiant Stadium general manager Chris Wright said he looks forward to welcoming back CONCACAF back to the area’s largest stadium.

“The swell of energy these teams and their fans bring to our facility and the entire city is incomparable, and we look forward to continuing to bring global sporting events like these to Las Vegas, alongside our partners at the LVCVA,” Wright said in a statement.

Tickets for the 2023 CNL contest will go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Monday, March 27 through Ticketmaster.com or Concacaf.com.