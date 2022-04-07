Genius Sports Expands Reach through New Deal With Liga MX’s Club Necaxa

Posted on: April 7, 2022, 05:44h.

Last updated on: April 7, 2022, 08:58h.

Genius Sports continues to push sports and sports data. It has secured several deals recently with sports organizations, the latest of which is Club Necaxa of Mexican soccer.

Players of Liga MX soccer team Club Necaxa celebrate a goal on the field. The team is partnering with Genius Sport to enhance its potential. (Image: Bloomberg)

Tomorrow’s sports experience – and, by virtue of its relationship, sports betting – will be different than that of today. Innovation is driving a new way to interact with sports contests, with artificial intelligence (AI) now a major player at all levels.

Genius Sports, a sports data, technology, and streaming company that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting, and media, delivers technology that enhances data to create more immersive fan experiences, as well as to identify potential issues. The company is now going to provide its technology to a Mexican soccer team, the first in the country.

Genius Sports Scores in Mexico

Genius Sports, according to a company press release, has agreed to a new data and video tracking partnership with Liga MX franchise Club Necaxa. Through this new partnership, it will provide Necaxa with video tracking, analytics and data tools.

Through its Second Spectrum division, Genius Sports’ tracking technology will provide data-driven player analytics.

Second Spectrum technology will also give us a greater ability to analyze the health and performance of our players, which is of paramount importance to our Club,” said Club Necaxa co-owner and co-director Sam Porter.

Genius Sports will install its AI- and machine-learning-powered cameras at Victoria Stadium, the team’s home field. This will allow the team to capture new data points, including player speeds, expected goal conversion rate, shooting speeds and more.

Necaxa coaches and players will be able to analyze play-by-play action on the field in detail. They will also be able to leverage hundreds of soccer-specific metrics. They will also have access to post-match strategic videos that offer more data than today’s conventional video recordings.

Genius Sports and Necaxa will create augmented live video streams, providing Liga MX fans with data-driven visualizations and animations. These will give the team’s followers a more immersive game-day experience across different media alternatives.

Necaxa has already attracted significant support from beyond Mexico’s border. Investors include Sam Porter and Al Tylis of soccer team DC United, as well as actor Eva Longoria and model Kate Upton.

Continued Global Expansion

Genius Sports was selected as Liga MX’s official data and integrity partner in November 2020. That set the stage for further expansion in the country. That deal allowed it to provide licensed sportsbooks, such as Caesars Sportsbook, with a broadcast of the four major competitions in Mexican soccer.

Last month, the company signed a new deal with ESPN to cover the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. The partnership led to the use of Second Spectrum for the first time at the recently-completed March Madness women’s tournament. That concluded with the South Carolina Gamecocks defeating the Connecticut Huskies.

Only a few days ago, Genius Sports announced another step forward. Ontario, now launching online sports betting, approved its request to offer its services to sports betting partners in the Canadian province.