Four Queens Casino is Rumored Site of Partially Naked, Unruly Man in Vegas

Posted on: December 8, 2022, 07:22h.

Last updated on: December 8, 2022, 02:32h.

Wednesday saw an unconfirmed report of a man with his pants down “doing all sorts of crazy things” at Four Queens Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Four Queens Casino entrance, pictured above. A partially-naked man was rumored to have created a tumult near the entrance. (Image: Tripadvisor)

The rumor of the partially-clad man at the Fremont Street entrance of the downtown Las Vegas gaming property reportedly led to police officers responding to the casino.

Word of the incident came from Sin City Alerts, a Las Vegas social media service.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman on Thursday told Casino.org the department did not have information related to the rumor.

This is news? I see this kind of thing every trip to Fremont street — Jason Cotner (@JasonCotner4) December 7, 2022

Wednesday’s rumored incident is far from the only time a naked or partially-naked person created problems for casinos and challenges for cops. Instances have occurred nationwide in recent years.

Half-Naked Man Poops in Flowerbed

In September 2021, a 49-year-old Fitchburg, Mass., man was arrested for indecent exposure and public drunkenness. A Pennsylvania state trooper spotted him defecating in a flowerbed outside of the state’s Hollywood Casino York.

Police claim the man’s buttocks and genitals were unclothed.

He was heavily intoxicated, the York Dispatch, a Pennsylvania newspaper reported.

Nude Woman Allegedly Cuts Casino Power

Also, in February 2021, a naked woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a fire control room and shutting off power at Circa Resort in Las Vegas.

Alissa Neeley, 28, had been a guest at the resort, but was kicked out for walking around in the hotel with no clothes on, police said.

A maintenance worker investigating the outage found the woman sitting naked on a chair in a secured control room in the parking garage, police said.

The power outage disabled slot machines, fire alarms, elevators, and more.

She faced a charge of theft of a fire prevention device. It is unclear how the case was adjudicated.

Naked Man Eventually Agrees to Plea Deal

In June 2018, Terrence Roquemore, 24, of DeBerry, Texas, entered the gaming floor at the Diamond Jacks Louisiana casino in Bossier City butt naked, police said. When he refused to leave, casino security and several police officers cornered Roquemore, who then began hurling chairs and yelling in their direction, police added.

Efforts to apprehend Roquemore by spraying him with chemicals and shooting him with beanbag rounds all failed, police said. Eventually, he was tackled by authorities.

Roquemore was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a police officer with a firearm, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force, disturbing the peace while drunk, and obscenity.

He eventually agreed to a plea deal, KEEL, a local radio station, reported. He pled guilty to battery of a police officer and was given two years of supervised probation. He paid a fine of $250, as well as paid restitution to two officers, each of whom received $1,000.

Roquemore also underwent health treatment in Texas.