Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino Cleans Up After Half-Naked Man Poops in Flowerbeds

Posted on: September 10, 2021, 09:50h.

Last updated on: September 10, 2021, 01:31h.

A 49-year-old Fitchburg, Mass. man was arrested this week for indecent exposure and public drunkenness. That’s after a Pennsylvania state trooper spotted him defecating in a flowerbed outside of Hollywood Casino York.

The exterior of the Hollywood Casino York, pictured above. It was the site of a half-naked man taking a poop in flowerbeds this week. (Image: York Daily Record)

The unnamed man was seen squatting outside of the Springettsbury Township, Pa. gaming property at about 1 am Tuesday. He was half-naked and heavily intoxicated, the York Dispatch, a Pennsylvania newspaper reported.

Police claim the man was unclothed below the waist, exposing his buttocks and genitals.

The suspect was arrested and later arraigned in local court. He was released from York County Prison after posting $5,000 bail, according to the Hampden Daily Voice.

The trooper happened to be at the casino because of a fight that was going inside of the gaming property. Details on the struggle were not immediately known.

Casino Recently Opened

Penn National Gaming opened the Hollywood Casino York last month. It is in the York Galleria mall.

The casino is one of many recently approved mini-casinos which were opened in Pennsylvania. It has 80,000 square feet. Its location formerly was a Sears department store.

Amenities include Pennsylvania’s first Barstool Sportsbook, plus a casual restaurant and bar.

Casino Nude and Lewd Guests

Casinos are no stranger to naked guests, apparently. In February a naked woman was arrested after breaking into a fire control room and shutting off power at Circa Resort in Las Vegas, police said.

Alissa Neeley, 28, faced a charge of theft of a fire prevention device. Neeley was released from jail on her own recognizance and is required to stay away from the resort. It was not immediately known what happened to her court case.

Neeley had been a guest at the resort. But she was thrown out for walking around in the hotel in the nude, police said. She also is accused of entering rooms designated for employee use only.

Due to her prank, the power went out in the casino, the hotel, and the parking garage, local press reports said.

In another incident, three years ago a naked man ran about DiamondJacks Casino in Bossier City, La, according to KEEL, a local radio station.

Terrence Roquemore, then 24, of Deberry, Texas eventually was apprehended on the floating casino. Initially, he was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a police officer, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer with force, disturbing the peace by being drunk, and obscenity, the report said.

But later, he agreed to a plea deal with the local prosecutor’s office. Roquemore pled guilty to a single count of battery of a police officer. He was placed on two years’ probation. He paid a $250 fine and $1,000 each to two police officers. One of them suffered injuries and required treatment by a doctor, KEEL said.